How Roger Federer Stopped Rafael Nadal From Achieving Two Great Tennis Honors in Shanghai

Rafael Nadal’s overly stacked trophy cabinet has a few important titles missing. The 22-time Grand Slam winner could never get his hands on the ATP Finals and the Shanghai Masters 1000 trophies. Nadal did come close to winning these championships, but Roger Federer denied him the titles in each of their three encounters in Shanghai.

Nadal is often criticized for not winning the Tennis Masters Cup/ATP Tour Finals. However, he was on the verge of accomplishing this feat in Shanghai during the 2006 and 2007 editions of the year-end tournament. But semifinal losses – 4-6, 5-7 & 4-6, 1-6 – against Federer prevented him of this honor.

Peak Federer was just something else!!! 2007 Shanghai vs Nadal pic.twitter.com/pYwq7otgYV — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) March 21, 2023

An opportunity was presented for the Spaniard to redeem himself a decade later, as the two rivals met in the finals of the Shanghai Masters 2017. Nadal was in great form all tournament long, dropping merely one set en route to the final.

The El Palmar native had a legitimate shot to redeem himself by finally winning a title in China’s biggest city. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Swiss maestro required merely 72 minutes to clinch yet another straight set – 6-4, 6-3 – victory over Rafa.

The Shanghai Masters 2017 finals battle against Nadal was “special” for Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was introduced as the first international “Icon Athlete” at the ATP Masters 1000 competition in Shanghai last year. During a press conference, Federer revealed his opinions regarding the memorable encounter against Rafa in 2017.

“I thought I played extremely well in that match… I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year in 2017 when I came back with my knee problems… Forever special… I love it, the battles I have with Rafa and happy that I won that finals here that year,” Federer said.

A rivalry that is missed! Remembering when Roger Federer defeated Nadal in straight sets to claim his second title in Shanghai. #NittoATPFlashback | #partner pic.twitter.com/ZWtaErzhjI — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 12, 2023

The duo has engaged in several other encounters that were far more competitive than this one. However, the Shanghai Masters 2017 event will be special due to its significance — the last finals that the two played against each other on the ATP Tour.