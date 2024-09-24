Hubert Hurkacz Net Worth: How Rich is Poland’s No.1 Men’s Player?

Hubert Hurkacz is one of Poland’s standout stars, right up there with Iga Swiatek when it comes to putting Polish tennis on the global map.

Hurkacz has not only made waves on the court but also in terms of financial success. His current net worth stands around $12 million, a figure that’s only growing as he continues to shine in the ATP circuit.

With over $10 million in prize money earnings to his name, Hurkacz’s rise has been impressive. His sponsorship deals are also a key part of his financial profile.

He’s partnered with brands like Yonex for his rackets, Lotos, and Grupa Azoty. The value of these partnerships has helped him become one of the wealthier players on tour.

On top of that, Hurkacz has made smart investments, including in real estate. His luxurious house is reportedly valued at over $2 million, cementing his success off the court as well.

Who is Hubert Hurkacz?

Hurkacz is a rising star in the tennis world, hailing from Wroclaw, Poland. Born on February 11, 1997, tennis was practically in his DNA.

His mom, Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz, was a junior tennis champ in Poland. His uncles were also tennis players who had a big impact on him growing up.

Hubert got an early start, picking up a racket at just five years old. His mom introduced him to the sport while she practiced, and both his parents were his first coaches.

Hubert recently grabbed the headlines for a different reason. The 27-year-old announced that he will donate nearly $112,000 for every ace he hits to support those affected by the devastating floods in Poland. It’s a gesture that’s won him even more admiration from fans.

As Hurkacz continues to make an impact both on and off the court, his combination of athletic talent and charitable spirit shows he’s a true role model for aspiring athletes.

With his career still in full swing, it’s clear that Swiatek and Hurkacz’s influence will continue to grow in Poland.