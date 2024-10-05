Grigor Dimitrov Lavishes Ultimate ‘Nicest Guy on Tour’ praise for Hubert Hurkacz

Very few players on the ATP Tour share a close-knit bond like Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov, as the two stars frequently express their admiration for each other. This was evident during the most recent “Down the T” segment when Dimitrov discussed his strong bond with Hurkacz.

During a rapid-fire interview with Sharmarke Mohamud, the Bulgarian star named a few players associated with the questions that were asked. Hubi’s name came up in the Q&A twice. Apart from referring to the Pole as the “nicest guy on tour,” Dimitrov also revealed that he would call Hurkacz in case of an emergency.

Hurkacz has proven to be one of the most likable players in the tennis community. Apart from being humble, having no controversies on the court makes him admirable amongst his competitors. Hence, even Jannik Sinner picked Hurkacz as the “nicest guy on tour” during his “Down The T” segment.

Multiple times throughout their careers, Hurkacz and Dimitrov have done things that made fans call them out for their “bromance.”

Hurkacz admitted his “love” for Dimitrov on Valentine’s Day

During a Valentine’s Day special segment, the organizers of the Rotterdam Open 2024 asked participating players to confess their love to a fellow player on tour. Unsurprisingly, Hubert Hurkacz chose Grigor Dimitrov for that question.

“Probably Grigor (Dimitrov). He’s always, you know, super, super nice. He has a good connection with the people, so we could have fun out there that day,” Hurkacz said.

Apart from their heartwarming interactions off-court, the two also share the utmost mutual respect on the tennis court. One such incident occurred during their fourth-round bout at the Miami Open 2024.

During the final set tiebreak, the umpire interrupted play when he believed that Hurkacz touched the net with his left foot. Hurkacz didn’t agree with the call and was quite animated before smashing his racket.

Despite Dimitrov doing nothing wrong in this encounter, he apologized to his opponent after their contest concluded.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t see what happened. I had turned my back,” Dimitrov told Hurkacz.

Dimitrov has won all six of their matches against each other. While each of those matchups has been a treat for tennis enthusiasts, the bond between the two has left fans in awe.