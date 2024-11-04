Marta Kostyuk Stuns Fans With Latest Glamorous Photos on Maldives Vacation

Aug 16, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day five of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The end of the Asian Swing signifies the conclusion of the WTA season. Apart from the eight stars who qualified for the WTA Finals 2024 in Riyadh, the remaining players can enjoy a lengthy break. Marta Kostyuk is among the group of players to treat herself after recording the best performance of her young career.

Kostyuk is enjoying her time off by celebrating the first anniversary with her husband, George Kyzymenko. The couple has flown down to the Maldives, residing at Soneva Fushi.

The Ukrainian tennis star treated her 319k Instagram followers with some photos from the trip. She shared two photos from her “dream bathroom”.

Kostyuk also shared a hilarious reel from the holiday in Kunfunadhoo Island. She recorded a video displaying her subpar table tennis skills while playing with her husband and jokingly captioned it, “POV: you are a pro tennis player playing table tennis”.

Kostyuk will continue to enjoy her time in the Maldives till the 6th of November, as per the resort’s website. Once she is back home, fans can expect her to build on the success of the current year for the 2025 season.

Kostyuk had a memorable season

Marta Kostyuk had to miss a huge chunk of the season due to illness and multiple injuries. Despite her absence from the tour, Kostyuk participated in 20 tournaments (one less than she did in the past two seasons).

The Kyiv native failed to add silverware to her trophy cabinet. But Kostyuk did manage to clinch 34 wins (including the 2024 Olympics) – the most for her in a single season. Additionally, she also pocketed the most money she’s ever won in a single season – $1.7 million.

Kostyuk reached a career-high of #16 and at least made it to the third round of the Australian Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open. Her next goal would be to crack the top 10 rankings list and consistently play in the second week of the Grand Slams.