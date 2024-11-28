“I Don’t Think He’s Happy”: Rafael Nadal’s Picture From Anfield With Sister Maria Breaks the Internet

The entire sporting world was glued to their television to catch the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League matchup between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Rafael Nadal was among the many lucky fans who managed to secure tickets for Wednesday night’s showdown at Anfield. Nadal watched the match with his sister Maria, while the rest of his family stayed back home.

Rafa Nadal already living his best retirement life, watching Real Madrid at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/k4mFn4O7LS — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 27, 2024

As many enthusiasts would’ve predicted, the 22-time Grand Slam winner is enjoying his post-retirement life by dedicating his time to hobbies. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see Nadal in Liverpool merely two weeks after playing the final match of his illustrious career.

Despite one of their most devoted supporters in attendance, the Spanish soccer club couldn’t secure a victory. After a scoreless first half, Kylian Mbappe and co. fell to a 0-2 defeat. As photos of Rafa surfaced online, social media users speculated that the experience wasn’t exactly enjoyable for him.

his best retirement seeing his fav club lose? I don’t think he’s happy — MaryGrace (@MaryGracee82) November 27, 2024

Not what he came all the way to Anfield for — DexWin Sportsbook (@DexWin_Sports) November 27, 2024

The phrase ‘living his best’ and ‘watching Real Madrid’ cannot being in the same sentence — Andi Roman (@andiromanx) November 27, 2024

Although the game didn’t go as hoped, some fans appreciated Nadal’s presence at the stadium.

Nice! He’s loving retirement. — Daniel Gill (@PointPlayTennis) November 27, 2024

Yes King — DaniRafaLando (@17dani) November 27, 2024

With more downtime than ever, fans could spot Nadal being present at Real Madrid games frequently. His constant appearances at the games would only add to the rumors of him potentially being a candidate to become the club’s president in the future.

Nadal would “like to” become Real Madrid’s president one day

Nadal, a known die-hard fan of “the Galacticos,” has often been at the center of rumors suggesting he might one day become the club’s president. When asked about his interest in taking on the role, Nadal once responded –

“I think I’d like to. But there are many factors. Right now, there’s nothing to say because we have the best possible president.”

Real Madrid’s presidential elections are set for 2025, and the recent comment from Rafa had many fans hopeful he might run. However, Toni Nadal dismissed these rumors in a recent interview with Marca.

“I am totally convinced that Rafael would not stand up to Florentino Pérez because he is very happy with his management,” Toni said.

Regardless of whether Rafa chooses to pursue his passion for becoming the club’s president, fans will simply be delighted to see him attending matches and gracing them with his presence.