"I Don't Want To Get Into Why It Didn't Work Out!": How Grigor Dimitrov Converted Ugly Breakup Into Lifelong Friendship With Serena Williams

Atharva Upasani
Published

"I Don't Want To Get Into Why It Didn't Work Out!" - How Grigor Dimitrov Converted Ugly Breakup Into Lifelong Friendship With Serena Williams

Images Credits: Serena Williams © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports | Grigor Dimitrov © Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Grigor Dimitrov has always been just as popular off-court as he has been on it. The Bulgarian star is known to be quite famous among the ladies and has been often in the news due to his relationships. However, one of his most private relationships was with the biggest women’s tennis star at the time. It is alleged that Dimitrov was dating Serena Williams during a brief period in 2010, before getting into a long-term relationship with Maria Sharapova.

While both Dimitrov and Williams have never spoken about it in public, their close acquaintances have confirmed it over the years. According to an article on ESPN by LZ Granderson, Williams called Dimitrov as a ‘guy with a black heart’ during her chat with Venus Williams. However, Maria Sharapova did not let that comment slide and hit back at Williams over her personal failed marriage. The Sharapova-Williams rivalry dominated the women’s tennis for almost six years and Grigor Dimitrov was a sub-plot in it.

Despite be called a ‘guy with a black heart’, Dimitrov refused to engage in a battle of words with Williams and played down the situation. The Bulgarian admitted that he did not want to get into his private relationship with Williams. However, Dimitrov admitted that he learned a lot from his failed relationship with the American. He further added that he holds no ill feelings regarding Williams and wished her all the best.

“I don’t think Serena meant that in the way people think. She knows I’m not a bad person. Things just didn’t — I don’t know, they didn’t work out. I learned a lot from that relationship. I don’t want to get into why it didn’t work out; that’s private. But I will say that I don’t hold any ill feelings toward her and I wish her nothing but happiness.”

This one large-hearted gesture from Grigor Dimitrov played a big role in him going on to have a strong bond with both Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Serena Williams spotted cheering for Grigor Dimitrov in Miami

Serena Williams was recently spotted at the Miami Open men’s semi-final. The American star was seen watching the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev match during the tournament. After the match, Dimitrov and Williams were engaged in a brief chat and were seen smiling at each other. The duo even shared a big hug after Williams congratulated the Bulgarian.

Williams and Dimitrov have been close friends in recent times. Williams even put out a post on her Instagram account congratulating Dimitrov after his Brisbane triumph. The American surprisingly called Dimitrov her ‘brother’ in the story and congratulated him for his success. Now, the American will be rooting for Dimitrov again in his final against Jannik Sinner.

Possessing a Masters degree in Sports Journalism, Atharva is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush. Atharva has come a long way from just being a tennis enthusiast to writing more than 300 articles on the sport. He has the 2012 Australian Open final to thank for cultivating within him a strong interest in tennis in which Novak Djokovic beat his favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Besides Nadal, his favorite athletes are cricketer Virat Kohli and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

