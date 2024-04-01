Grigor Dimitrov Bags 4th Highest Prize Money Winnings From Single ATP Event in Last 7 Years With Miami Open Final Appearance

Grigor Dimitrov has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He has won a total of $25,695,250 in prize money from his singles and doubles tennis career combined. With 9 ATP titles in his career, this is very impressive from Grigor Dimitrov. Here is a look at his best prize money earnings from one single tournament in the last 7 years –

By 2017, Grigor Dimitrov had already won 7 ATP titles till 2017, of which only 1 was the ATP 1000 Masters title. It was his then-latest (in 2017) title victory when he won the 2017 Cincinnati Masters. He took home a handsome paycheck of nearly $955,000 for that victory.

The year 2017 was turning out to be great for Dimitrov, just when the cherry on top would be the Nitto ATP Finals in the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Dimitrov won $2,549,000 USD from winning that title. It was a whopping $2 million-and-above prize money that added to his net worth of $12 million. To this date, the 2017 edition remains the first and only ATP Finals tournament that Dimitrov won. As a shocking result, Dimitrov beat Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-1 to start his winning run in the tournament. He then beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, before demolishing David Goffin 6-0, 6-2 and moving to the semi-final.

In the semi-final, Dimitrov was up against Jack Sock of the US. Dimitrov lost the first set 4-6 but bounced back to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-3, in a dominating way. In the final, he faced David Goffin again, who reached there after beating Roger Federer. Although the final wasn’t a walk in the park for Dimitrov, he still beat Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Of late as well, Dimitrov has found terrific form. Reaching the Miami Open 2024 final has been the closest he came to winning an ATP 1000 Masters title since the 2017 Cincinnati Open.

Another close competition for Grigor Dimitrov was the Paris Masters last year. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Bublik, Hubert Hurkacz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas one after the other (in that order) in the competition. Very rarely has he won against so many Top 10 or Top 20 players in the same competition. Unfortunately, his good fortune ran out in the final when he faced World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov faced a pretty convincing loss by 4-6, 3-6 in the final. But he still managed to take home approximately $520,000 USD in prize money.

At this year’s Miami Open, Dimitrov defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final, possibly the biggest name in his run-up to the finals. Dimitrov won that match comfortably by 6-2, 6-4. Hubert Hurkacz lost here too against Dimitrov; this time in the Round of 16 by 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). He had a tough fight against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, but he eventually made it through. He beat Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

In the final, sadly for him, Sinner gave him no chance to get a lead. Dimitrov lost 3-6, 1-6. With that loss, Dimitrov had to settle for $585,000 USD as prize money. However, even this win is lesser than his 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals appearance. Despite failing to live up to his potential in Melbourne that year, Grigor Dimitrov still managed to bag $600,000 USD for his performance, making it his third best event financially since the start of 2017.

However, with many more competitions lined up and prize money increasing each year, and Grigor Dimitrov unlikely to skip many, he has a great chance of earning a million dollars from one single event this year alone.