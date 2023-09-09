“I Have to Use it”: Daniil Medvedev Will Use Novak Djokovic’s Pattern Against Him to Win US Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev will be taking on Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the rematch of the 2021 US Open final. Back then, Medvedev had won in straight sets for the title by the same scoreline, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against a depleted Djokovic, denying him a historic Calendar Slam. But the Russian believes that it will be a tougher challenge this time to overcome his Serbian rival, but he has a plan.

After defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, Daniil Medvedev expressed a huge sigh of relief in the post-match press conference. But Medvedev claimed that the job was not done and that his intensity would have to be as high if he had to beat someone like Djokovic. He identified a strange Djokovic trend which may tilt the odds in the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s favor.

Daniil Medvedev believes Novak Djokovic gets better after every big loss

Daniil Medvedev was full of praise for Novak Djokovic, saying that he becomes 10 times better a player after losing, especially on a big occasion. It is this mentality that has made him break all-time records in the men’s game. Medvedev gave the example of Djokovic getting back at him in 2021 almost immediately in the Paris Masters after losing the US Open final.

This trend was also seen this year with Carlos Alcaraz, when Djokovic beat him in Cincinnati almost 10 weeks after losing the Wimbledon final. And Daniil Medvedev has not missed it as he prepares for another showdown with the Serb.

“Against Novak, it’s the same. He is always better than previous time he plays. For example, I beat him in the US Open final, he beat me in Bercy in a great match. Carlos beat him at Wimbledon, he beat him in Cincinnati. “Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him. “Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after. So he’s different. It’s just a different mentality. That’s why he has 23 Grand Slams, [39 ATP] Masters 1000s, weeks at No. 1. “So I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

The Russian then went to explain the impact of his win over Alcaraz by admitting it gives him a big boost in confidence. It helps him believe he can continue doing it. He also iterated that using the experience from it is important but not to let it distract from the next match.

Djokovic and Medvedev both chase all-time Grand Slam records

Now, interestingly, in their last clash, Daniil Medvedev got the better of Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Dubai Open earlier this year. Medvedev won in straight sets on a hard court, which snapped the legend’s 15-match winning streak. The Russian went on to win the title.

Novak Djokovic does not take defeat lightly. And if Daniil Medvedev’s observation is considered, this might make the 3-time champion the favorite in the final. Should Djokovic win, it would be his 24th Grand Slam title and his 4th in New York City, making him level with the great Rafael Nadal.

If Daniil Medvedev does an encore of 2021 on the other hand, that would make him the first player in 5 years to win the US Open multiple times. In the last 15 years, only Roger Federer (2003-2008), Rafael Nadal (2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015 and 2018) have won the Grand Slam more than once. This shows how difficult it has been for players to win the US Open.