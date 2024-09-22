mobile app bar

“I Need My Backhand”: Novak Djokovic Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Video of Fan Only Playing Forehands in a Rally

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Novak Djokovic, praised for his excellent backhand returns, reacted funnily to an online video of someone solely using their forehand to play on a strange court.

It all started with a tennis page posting a video on their social media handle, in which two players can be seen playing on a grass court that also has trees in it. Besides, the size of the court was smaller than a normal tennis court, meaning the players were only able to use their forehands.

The video was captioned, “The court for when you have no backhand.”

That video got the attention of Djokovic, who shared it on his story, saying that he would never play on a court where backhand was not possible. At the same time, he also termed the court as a ‘paradise’, possibly for its scenic view.

“P.S. No way I’m playing on this court! I NEED my Backhand,” wrote Djokovic while putting out the video on his story.

The Serb’s way of taking a dig at himself, for using more backhands, won over supporters, who are enjoying his new avatar. He has been on a mission to constantly improve his social media game and has become pretty good at it. Proof of this can be seen when he recently took to his Instagram stories to express the importance of ‘backhand’ for him.

Djokovic’s forehand shots have not been talked about in the same manner as his backhand, probably because of the ease at which he pulls off the latter.

His backhand style is widely recognized and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou had broken it down into different categories and gave the Serb 10/10 in four of them. The ones in which he got maximum ratings were the ability to change direction, counterpunching, movement on the backhand and touch.

After achieving his career golden slam in Paris 2024, he made an early exit in the US Open. Djokovic then made an appearance in Sofia for an exhibition match against Grigor Dimitrov. He will next land in Shanghai for an ATP 1000 event at the beginning of October.

