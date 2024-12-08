mobile app bar

“I Started Feeling Guilty…”: Matthew McConaughey Explains How Tennis Became His Favorite Sport

Advait Jajodia
Published

Actor Matthew McConaughey looks on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Actor Matthew McConaughey looks on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most popular tennis fans in the world. Often seen in the stands attending ATP and WTA matches, the 55-year-old actor revealed that his passion for professional tours stemmed purely from his love for the sport.

The ‘True Detective’ star, during a podcast, shared insights about his enthusiasm for tennis, describing it as his “first hobby in 25 years.” In fact, McConaughey went as far as admitting that he initially felt guilty for enjoying himself so much when he started playing.

“I just found a hobby – tennis. First hobby I ever had in 25 years. I had to admit that I went to play tennis for the love of it, for the first month I started feeling guilty. I was like ‘is it okay to have this much fun?’,” McConaughey began.

The Texas native also pointed out the additional benefits of tennis beyond mental satisfaction, noting that it serves as an excellent workout.

“I’m getting a great workout… Congratulations, you found something that you finding quite pleasurable, for straight pleasure. Forget all this other stuff ‘yeah, but I’m also getting a workout’. We are getting that too, but you don’t have to excuse the pleasure,” he concluded.

McConaughey’s love for tennis has gotten him numerous opportunities that tennis fans would die for – supporting Novak Djokovic from his team box and rallying with Nick Kyrgios in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

McConaughey’s connection with the ATP Tour

Matthew McConaughey frequently shares photos of himself on the tennis court and uses his social media platforms to show support for his favorite players.

Earlier in May, he showered Tommy Paul with a heap of praise for his spectacular performance in the Rome Open. But, sadly, Paul suffered a loss in the immediate subsequent match (semi-final) following this tweet.

A few weeks later, the ‘Interstellar’ star honored Djokovic with high praise. The Serbian was called the “GOAT” as he secured a remarkable comeback victory against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open.

The celebrity was much more active during the US Open 2024, constantly extending his support to the American contingent.

He even made it to the Billie Jean King Stadium to cheer on Taylor Fritz for the final clash of the Grand Slam against Jannik Sinner, who went on to win the title.

If he follows this routine, tennis fans can indeed look forward to more engaging and entertaining social media posts from McConaughey during the 2025 season and beyond.

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade.

