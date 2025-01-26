“Always Assumed You Were a Cowboys Fan”: Matthew McConaughey Stuns NFL Fans by Revealing Which Team He Is Rooting for in the Playoffs

Sep 12, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey on the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Matthew McConaughey stunned the NFL world by revealing which team he’s rooting for on Sunday. It turns out the movie star is supporting the Washington Commanders to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, which he shared by posting a photo of his classic Washington varsity jacket. This came as quite a shock for many, as they had assumed McConaughey to be a Cowboys fan due to his love and loyalty to the UT Longhorns.

McConaughey revealed in the post that the jacket he showcased is from 1974, and he’s been a fan of the team ever since. The jacket is so old that it still hails the team’s old nickname that was outlawed in 2020 — the Redskins.

"Alright alright alright! HAIL!"

Fans naturally reacted to the post with surprise, with some even questioning the Hollywood A-lister’s allegiance. “Kept it a secret until they were good,” one such fan wrote.

"Kept it a secret until they were good Alright alright alright"

"Incredible You still have that"

One fan even shared that he just assumed McConaughey was a Cowboys fan due to his allegiance with the University of Texas.

"I'd always assumed you were a Cowboys fan"

It just shows that you should never judge a book by its cover. People are fans of sports teams for several reasons, not just because of geographical location.

McConaughey’s Commander Fandom

According to Matthew, he became a Commanders fan when he was young because of Hall of Fame linebacker Chris Hanburger. The name sounded a lot like McConaughey’s favorite food, hamburger. And so, a fan was born. Sometimes it’s silly reasons like this that turn us into lifelong supporters of franchises, like a team sporting your favorite colors.

And McConaughey has been an avid fan ever since. His posts about the team just never hit the mainstream. But back in October, following their 6-2 start, he shared a picture of himself wearing a team cap.

“Hail to the Commanders” is a common phrase that dates back to the 1930s for Washington fans. It alludes to the team’s fight song that is played before every home game. Originally, the song celebrated the team and its Native American warrior imagery. But since the team’s name change in 2020, they decided to change some of the lyrics to make it less offensive.

Now, Commanders fans simply say “Hail” to each other and they get the vibe. It’s fun when a fanbase has a phrase like that to fall back on. Not many teams do.

It’s a big game for the fanbase today, though. In fact, it’s the biggest game in team history since 1991. Many are wondering if Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn can continue their Cinderella run and advance to the Super Bowl. But their opponent is the biggest boss battle they’ve had all year.

On the road, in the cold of Philadelphia, they need to figure out a way to win. The odds aren’t in their favor, but neither were they against the Lions last round. So strap in, and get ready for what should be a fun NFC Championship game.