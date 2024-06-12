After Unique “Earth Would Pick You” Comment, Andre Agassi Backs Nike’s Special Post for Jannik Sinner

Becoming the World No.1 tennis player is a huge achievement that only 28 other players have accomplished before Jannik Sinner. Hence, the ATP Tour decided to congratulate the Italian youngster by compiling a video of numerous former World No.1’s welcoming Sinner to the prestigious club.

Some of the biggest names in the tennis world – Roger Federer, Jim Courier, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray, among others – congratulated Jannik Sinner in a 6 minute 23 seconds video. Among all others, the heartfelt message dished out by Andre Agassi grabbed the attention of the tennis world.

Ditching the generic method of congratulating Sinner, Agassi made his video message much more special by putting emphasis on just how incredible it was to be the World No.1.

“Hey Jannik, Andre here. Let me be one of the many to congratulate you on being the No. 1 tennis player in the world. That is one heck of an achievement and I can’t think of anybody that deserves it more than you. Here’s kind of a cool way to look at it. If the universe had a tennis tournament, Earth would pick you. How cool is that? Enjoy,” Andre Agassi was quoted as saying in the video.

Agassi using the “Earth would pick you” perspective must have definitely made Jannik feel even more special. It is no secret that the American legend is very fond of the Italian. And he extended his way of expressing it with a social media reaction to Nike’s latest post.

Nike, which was Agassi’s main sponsor in the 90s and the early 2000s too, had a special post for Jannik Sinner after he became World No.1.

Andre Agassi not only liked the post, but shared it on his Instagram story with a reaction showing strength, i.e. more power to Sinner and him having a rock-solid sponsor in Nike.

Andre Agassi and Jannik Sinner have many similarities even though the Italian has been likened to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as well. However, Agassi sees a reflection of himself in Sinner in certain ways, something which Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, has endorsed as well.

Jannik Sinner has been compared to Andre Agassi on many occasions

Patrick Mouratoglou recently dubbed the Australian Open 2024 winner the “modern Andre Agassi” due to his power-packed baseline game and the ability to hit winners from the unlikeliest of angles from behind the court.

Although Jannik Sinner is a rival of his pupil Holger Rune, Mouratoglou was gracious enough to praise the World No.1 in an interview with Nick Kyrgios.

“The way he hits the ball his timing, his ability to never move back, for me is Agassi but modern. Because the guy never steps back. Ball striking is a joke – he cuts the trajectories all the time. He plays so fast and it looks normal when he does it doesn’t look an effort… He is the most impressive,” Patrick said.

Earlier this year, in an interview with the Australian Open, Andre Agassi spoke about Jannik Sinner too and lauded him for the ‘feel-good’ factor that his game provides.

“Listen I always have a soft spot for just a great ball striker. It’s just there is something about it that just makes me go ‘ohh’. The only peace I had on tennis court was when I hit a ball dead perfect. And so you know I was somebody like Sinner hit the ball and I just go that’s got to feel good, the sound. But I also like the IQ of it all,” Agassi was quoted as saying.

If Andre Agassi is indeed his ultimate player comparison, Jannik Sinner will hope to win at least 7 more Grand Slam majors and also be at the top of the rankings for 100+ weeks. But with Carlos Alcaraz winning the French Open as well after Wimbledon and the US Open, the World No.1 has tougher competition to deal with and would look to do well on all surfaces first.