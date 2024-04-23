Iga Swiatek Represents WTA Tour Proudly at El Clasico, Cheers For Compatriot Robert Lewandowski

Several esteemed individuals from the tennis community were present at the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday night. While Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Rafael Nadal seemed to be supporting Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Iga Swiatek was cheering for Barcelona striker and Polish compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

With the Barcelona Open 2024 (for ATP) and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 (for WTA) just getting over and the main draw of the Mutua Madrid Open not starting before Wednesday, players had some time off in their busy schedules. Iga Swiatek and other personalities from the tennis world decided to spend that time attending the El Classico.

Swiatek and Lewandowski are arguably two of the greatest athletes ever produced by Poland. Over the course of their careers, these two have cheered and revealed their admiration for each other. Merely two years before Swiatek made her way to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to support him, the Barca striker was sitting next to the youngster’s team box when she won the French Open 2022.

Celebrities at the El Clasico apart from Iga Swiatek ft. Rafael Nadal

Apart from the 4-time Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka was another player from the WTA Tour present in Madrid. As seen on social media, Osaka was seen cheering for the La Liga champions and also got a photo clicked with Real Madrid’s injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

From the ATP Tour, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were spotted together at the thrilling contest.

Whereas, Novak Djokovic was seen with NFL legend Tom Brady.

In merely a day, each of these players (apart from Djokovic) will begin their battle at the Madrid Open 2024 at La Caja Mágica with hopes of lifting the “Tyche“.