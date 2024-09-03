mobile app bar

Iga Świątek Extends Hilarious Banter With Ted Lasso Courtesy Epic Meme Which Goes Viral

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports, © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Świątek is having a blast at the US Open, not just on the court but off it too. As the biggest name in the women’s draw, she has been delivering some top-tier tennis while also showing off her playful side. Known for being a huge fan of American pop culture and especially shows like “Friends” (she’s a big Courteney Cox admirer), Świątek recently expressed her love for Ted Lasso in her post-match interview that had everyone cracking up.


After one of her matches, Świątek couldn’t help but gush about how much she loves Ted Lasso, especially with the show’s star and Emmy Award winner, Jason Sudeikis, watching her play. When asked if there were any parts of the show that she brings onto the court, Świątek talked about how much she appreciates the positivity that the character Ted Lasso embodies.

She mentioned that while tennis is a solo sport, the team spirit seen in the show is something she tries to channel with her team. Even though she was trying to stay focused during the match, she admitted she couldn’t resist sneaking a glance at Sudeikis in the stands, hoping he appreciated her mentality, just like Ted Lasso would.

But the fun didn’t stop there. After the match, Świątek shared a hilarious meme that perfectly captured the essence of her Ted Lasso fandom.

Swiatek and Lasso: A Growing Connection

This isn’t the first time Świątek has shown just how much she is into Ted Lasso. Over the past year, there have been several moments where she’s expressed her admiration for the character and the show’s themes of positivity and resilience.

Whether it’s through interviews, posts, or just casual mentions, it’s clear that Ted Lasso’s influence has made a mark on her. What fans love is the fact that the World No.1 is no different than the rest of us when it comes to binge-watching sitcoms and sharing relatable memes online.

On a similar note, Ted Lasso season 4 is set to start shooting and will be available for streaming on Apple TV soon. As for her tennis, Świątek’s on a roll at the US Open. After her latest win, she is gearing up for her next match with confidence, with Jason Sudeikis possibly cheering her on from the stands again.

Confidence is exactly what she needs as she will be going head-to-head with Jessica Pegula in the next round, who has been on a brilliant run of her own, taking down her opponents at the slam in straight sets.

