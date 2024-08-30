Jessica Pegula Trolled for Comparing Buffalo Bills to New York Jets at US Open

Jessica Pegula, daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula and co-owner of the Buffalo Bills, proudly displayed her NFL allegiance during a recent interview at the 2024 US Open. When asked about her team, Pegula made her loyalties clear, praising the Bills and confidently stating that they have more fans in New York than the New York Jets.

Considering the long-standing loyalty of the Jets supporters in New York, her claim was met with more than a few raised eyebrows.

.@JPegula feels at home in NYC in part because she says @BuffaloBills fans turn out at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/uKNCd4lcxy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

Pegula elaborated on her point, explaining that while Buffalo is outside New York City, the Bills are still a team belonging to the state of New York. As a proud New Yorker herself, she believes that the Bills have a stronger following across the state.

While Pegula’s NFL take sparked some debate, her love for New York City shone through differently. The tennis star has fully embraced her time in the Big Apple so far, opting to take the subway to Flushing Meadows (for her US Open match) instead of a private vehicle.

A video of her subway ride quickly became viral. She shared a bit of nostalgia, recalling how she frequently took the train during her junior tennis days.

However, Pegula’s love for the city and its public transport is something her manager found amusing. It’s not every day one sees a top athlete choosing the subway over a more luxurious ride.

But for Pegula, the subway’s convenience—allowing her to avoid the headache of traffic and arrive early for her workouts—makes it her preferred mode of transport.

Pegula’s US Open Campaign Continues

As Pegula’s journey at the US Open continues, she’s not just focused on tennis. Her connection to New York and its sports culture adds another layer to her persona, making her a fan favorite in the city.

After her recent win against Sofia Kenin, she’s set to face her next opponent Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, in what promises to be another exciting match. With her strong form and the support of New York behind her, Pegula is predicted to make a deep run in the tournament.

And as for her NFL loyalties? Whether you’re a Bills fan, a Jets fan, or just a tennis enthusiast, there’s no denying that Pegula’s passion for her team—and New York—adds an interesting twist to her US Open story.