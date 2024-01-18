How Tommy Paul Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Became American Star’s Biggest Rock And Built $2,500,000 Net Worth After Suffering From Toxic Relationships

Tommy Paul made it through to Round 3 of the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday, winning a tricky 4-set clash against Great Britain’s Jack Draper. However, arguably the player has changed the life of a lady named Paige Lorenze. Before gaining the ‘Tommy Paul girlfriend’ tag, she was already famous as a social media influencer as well as infamous for falling into failed relationships with some other American celebrities in the past. She has come a long way ever since, and is often seen supporting Paul on and off the court, while building her own personal brand too remarkably.

It isn’t easy for a WAG in the world of tennis and Tommy Paul himself gave an example once. He lauded Paige Lorenze for helping him blowdry his clothes the morning before a match so that he could prepare himself without any worries. Lorenze is one big name who enjoys the ‘Tommy Paul girlfriend’ tag and is carrying it off extremely well. However, the only place and time when she is not recognised with the ‘Tommy Paul girlfriend’ tag is her own flagship store in New York City of her brand, Dairy Boy.

Paige Lorenze started Dairy Boy in 2021 as a brand selling lounge and denim wear and candles to diversify the product line. However, in recent times, Lorenze has expanded into tennis, organically inculcating her relationship with Tommy Paul in it. Paige Lorenze was featured extensively in Netflix’s Break Point and this gave her excellent mileage to expand the brand. She is now planning to open up an office or store in Los Angeles.

Being a committed Tommy Paul girlfriend, Paige Lorenze is enjoying the challenge of travelling around the world to support the rising American star and covering the game for young fans on social media. While at the same time, she is successfully running Dairy Boy.

“I love being on the tennis tour (with Paul),” Paige Lorenze told Forbes in a recent interview.

“Sports have always been a big part of my identity and who I am. I was a ski racer my whole life. I thrive in a competitive environment and the people (in sports) are passionate.”

“I love covering tennis on my social media because it is exciting, it is such an incredible sport. It is really hard traveling as much as we do, but I’m bringing a new audience, a younger audience to tennis. It has motivated me, and I get to be at these incredible places, but also run my business and support Tommy. I’ve made it my own job too,” Lorenze added.

While looking to do the regular Tommy Paul girlfriend duties with all her heart, Paige Lorenze is at the Australian Open, partnering with fashion giants Prada to create tennis fashion content for her 540,000 odd Instagram followers. UK IT company Farfetch is accompanying her for social media marketing and use of new technologies for the same. Lorenze will also collaborate with William Morris Endeavor for gaining valuable insights for her content strategies.

As a result of being a model previously and being a prominent social media star, she has used her previous earnings to add a new dimension to her career. As a result, the Paige Lorenze net worth is estimated to be anywhere around $2.5 million according to TennisTalky. For a 25-year-old, she could arguably be one of the richest in her field in the United States. On the other hand, the Tommy Paul net worth is an estimated $5-6 million as per multiple media reports, which might have halved after he purchased a Florida property recently.

Paige Lorenze met Tommy Paul in 2021 co-incidentally when she had come to watch US Open matches with her family. The couple hit it off steadily and are now in a committed relationship after many denials from Lorenze and rightly so.

Tommy Paul girlfriend Paige Lorenze had it tough going with previous relationships

Paige Lorenze did not have a great personal life before being with Tommy Paul. Being from the entertainment business initially, Lorenze decided to date the likes of actors Morgan Wallen and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. More infamously, she was with Desperate Housewives fame Armie Hammer for 6 months, around the time when Hammer was going through a divorce from his first wife.

Paige Lorenze claimed that she suffered from emotional and domestic abuse from Hammer for most of their relationship and he was too scary an individual, which is why she had to separate from him. Their breakup was extremely high profile, which is why initially, Lorenze tried to keep her relationship with Paul under the wraps.

However, Paige Lorenze is now an integral part of the tennis world and is going strong with Tommy Paul, who is considered to be the future superstar of American tennis after the likes of Andre Agassi and John McEnroe. Paul is aiming for his first-ever Grand Slam win and is looking good to achieve it in Australia in 2024.