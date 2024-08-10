mobile app bar

Is Carlos Alcaraz a Bad Sport? Tennis World Berates Spaniard For Novak Djokovic ‘GOAT’ Comments

Rishika Singh
Published

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Carlos Alcaraz stirred controversy by stating he can’t completely consider Novak Djokovic the GOAT of tennis. This comment didn’t sit well with Djokovic’s fans. As a result, they accused Alcaraz of being a sore loser after his Olympic final defeat to Djokovic.

When asked whether he considers his rival the greatest tennis player of all time, Alcaraz was quoted as saying:

“There is not a single tournament he hasn’t won. By numbers, I can’t say no. Everything he’s set out to do, he’s achieved. But there are many other factors that enter the fray. I can’t say for me who is the best in history.” 

The Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry is a sight for sore eyes. However, Alcaraz’s hesitation to name Djokovic as the GOAT could have something to do with his loyalty to Rafael Nadal. As he grew up idolizing Nadal and being from the same country, Alcaraz might be walking around eggshells to avoid offending his mentor.

Fan reactions have been mixed, with some supporting Alcaraz’s diplomatic stance and others criticizing him for not acknowledging Djokovic’s achievements. 

Even so, their relationship seems to be amicable. Both players have often expressed their fondness for each other in numerous interviews and conferences. Alcaraz has praised Djokovic’s willpower, calling him “superhuman” for reaching the Wimbledon 2024 final despite a knee injury. 

These comments show that while Alcaraz respects Djokovic, he prefers to let his tennis speak for itself rather than engage in debates about the GOAT status.

More often than not, athletes tend to avoid naming names when asked such questions. This is because they want to maintain a healthy relationship with their opponents off-court and also steer clear of any controversy. 

In the end, it is a reminder that the GOAT debate is subjective and multifaceted. This topic is always influenced by personal bias, national pride, and mutual respect. 

