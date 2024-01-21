Is Taylor Fritz Injured? Medical Time Out Against Stefanos Tsitsipas Sparks Fears Ahead of Novak Djokovic Quarterfinal Clash

Taylor Fritz produced one of the best performances of his career as he dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. The American star was at his immaculate best as he defeated the last year’s finalist in a 4-set thriller. Now, Fritz awaits Novak Djokovic in the next round, but there are doubts about his fitness as he needed a medical time-out before the final set.

As Fritz enjoys one of the biggest wins of his career, a little injury scare has got many fans worried. The American took some time-off court before the fourth set of the match. Taylor Fritz was getting treatment off court for around 10 minutes before coming back and resuming the match. However, the 26-year-old looked pain-free after the break and went on to win the match comfortably. Incidentally, in Fritz’s Round 3 match as well, he was often seen holding his ankle in pain and took timeouts for medical assistance and quite oddly, getting his shoes, shoelaces and socks changed because of wearing a debilitated Nike pair.

Taylor Fritz started off the Round 4 match in fine fashion, winning the first set in a tie-break. However, Tsitsipas soon hit back winning the second set 7-5. Although the momentum looked to be swinging towards the Greek, Fritz won the next two sets to win the match. In the end, Fritz won 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to thrill the packed crowd at the John Cain Arena.

This has been Fritz’s best run at the Australian Open. The American will be playing in the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time in his career. With all the other American men’s players already knocked out, the 26-year-old is carrying the hope of the nation on his shoulders. Now Taylor Fritz will play against the world number 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the next round.

Taylor Fritz set for Novak Djokovic test in the quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz is set for his toughest test yet as awaits Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The American will be on a high after his win against Tsitsipas, however his one eye will be on the tough task ahead. Fritz has had no success against Novak Djokovic what so ever and has a 0-8 losing record against the Serbian. However, the American did push Djokovic to five sets at the Australian Open in 2021 and will draw confidence from that.

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a smooth run at the Australian Open so far as the Serbian chases a record 11th title in Melbourne. The 36-year-old dispatched Adrian Mannarino in the last round, serving the Frenchman two bagels. The Serbian superstar won the match 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in less than two hours to set up a blockbuster clash with Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena.