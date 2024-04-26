“Neither Look Like They’ve Aged a Day”: Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Give Fans Couple Goals After Their 2014 and 2024 Vogue Shoots Get Compared

At age 36, Novak Djokovic has managed to display his longevity as he remains to be the best player on the ATP Tour. Apart from Djokovic’s game, fans are also left in awe of his timeless appearance. Comparing Vogue’s photos of Novak and his wife Jelena from 10 years apart, social media users cannot stop going gaga over the couple’s glow-up.

In fact, one fan commented that ‘Neither look like they’ve aged a day’.

Here are some other fan reactions from the photoshoot –

Jelena and Novak Djokovic were present at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards. Before the latter collected his fifth World Sportsman of the Year honor, Vogue Adria captured videos of the two getting prepared for the glittering ceremony. Comparing a few moments from the wholesome video to photos from 10 years, fans cannot stop gushing over the couple.

During the function in Madrid, Novak Djokovic was celebrated for the incredible season that he had in 2023. With the virtue of winning the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open, and reaching the finals of the Wimbledon, the World No.1 was rewarded with the fifth World Sportsman of the Year trophy of his career.

This year, the Serb hasn’t witnessed the same success so far. Having participated in merely three tournaments, the 24-time Grand Slam winner didn’t even make it to one final. He will hope that the extended rest that he’s taken, withdrawing from the Madrid Open 2024, will be fruitful eventually.

Novak Djokovic Withdrew From the Madrid Open 2024

Novak Djokovic sustained a horrific loss, falling down to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. Following the loss to the Norwegian, the World No.1 withdrew from the Madrid Open 2024 after already missing out on the Barcelona Open 2024.

During the Laureus World Sports Award event, Djokovic explained the reasoning behind him skipping the Madrid-based ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He wishes to direct his entire focus on the remaining Grand Slams and the upcoming Olympic Games.

“Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Madrid tournament this year, hopefully next year. You know, I’m still young; I have a lot of time ahead of me,” he said, per Sportskeeda.

“But I’m preparing myself, my body to be ready for – particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games, US Open – that’s the block that is most important block of the tournaments of the year for me,” the Serb continued.

According to these statements, we might not see Djokovic play on the ATP Tour before the final week of May. However, he got his fans excited by stating that he would try to be prepared enough to participate in the Italian Open 2024.

“I am intending on playing in Rome, so I hope I can be there, I can play, get myself ready,” Djoko said.

Novak Djokovic suffered a quarter-final loss against Holger Rune at the previous edition of the Italian Open. If the 36-year-old does decide to set foot on the courts in Rome, he will aim to redeem himself and try lifting his first title of the year.