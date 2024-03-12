Carlos Sainz Assures He Won’t Go Rogue Despite Being ‘Free’ to Choose His Personal Interest

Carlos Sainz will lose his Ferrari seat in 2025 when Lewis Hamilton will replace him at the Maranello-based outfit. This has led to rumors suggesting that the Spaniard will drive for himself, and not focus on the team’s goals. Sainz, however, insists that he remains a team player, with Ferrari’s interests being his number one priority.

In an interview with Martin Brundle of Sky Sports, Sainz discussed his time with Ferrari and his plans for the 2024 season. He revealed that he is ‘free’ to do what he wants because he won’t be in the team from 2025 onwards. But that hasn’t altered his main goal.

Sainz denied the idea of driving for himself instead of Ferrari when Brundle asked him the same. “Anyone who knows me around the paddock knows I’ve always been a team player,” said Sainz. “I’ve always done the maximum for each team that I have been to, and I have been to a few now.”

Sainz added that Ferrari is a team that he appreciates and loves. That is particularly why he wants to end things with them on a high. Another reason why Sainz doesn’t want to end things on a sour note with the Maranello-based outfit is that he doesn’t like “burning bridges” when he leaves a team.

Carlos Sainz not ruling out Ferrari return

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2025 which will force Carlos Sainz to look elsewhere for a seat. Despite the same, Sainz has insisted that there will be many opportunities for him to drive for top teams that could help him fight for world championships. However, that team won’t be Ferrari.

Regardless, Sainz feels that he will be in F1 for at least another decade. Hence, if he has to switch teams again, he won’t rule out returning to Ferrari, a team that gave him his first F1 victory.

For now, Sainz does not know where he will end up. But there are several teams rumored to be interested in the driver from Madrid. Mercedes is one of the teams that are reportedly looking to sign him. Meanwhile, he has also been linked with a Red Bull return.

Sauber is another team that could open its doors to Sainz. However, if the Audi takeover does not make them a top team, Sainz would likely not want to drive for a side that isn’t competing at the front.