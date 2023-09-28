“It’s Taken a Bit Longer”: Maria Sharapova Suggests Coco Gauff is Better off Not Winning Slam Earlier

Appearing on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Maria Sharapova talked about Coco Gauff and her rise in tennis. She mentioned the teenager’s 2023 US Open title win, saying it was a good thing that Gauff won her first Slam years after debuting. As someone who won the 2004 Wimbledon at just 17, the Russian has first-hand experience with early success in the sport.

Sharapova also admired the backing Gauff has received from her team and family. She, however, cautioned that early success and good support does not mean that the American will win everything. She stated that there are no guaranteed wins in sports.

Maria Sharapova believes Coco Gauff not winning titles right after debuting is good

Gauff has been playing senior tennis since a very young age. She made her ITF debut in 2018, aged 14, and played her first WTA Tour event soon after. She made headlines after becoming the youngest-ever player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw. Gauff featured at the 2019 Wimbledon at the age of 15 years and three months and advanced to the fourth round. She became a Tour regular thereafter, breaking into the top 10 in 2022 at 18. 2023 was a breakout of sorts for the teenager. She won her first WTA 500 and 1000 events and maiden Grand Slam title five years after her debut.

Sharapova discussed Gauff’s journey so far on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast. She said Gauff has been regarded as a Majors prospect since she was 16 and had expectations thrust upon her. The former World No.1 said it may have taken the American longer than everyone expected but the gap is beneficial. Sharapova believed that this period would have helped Gauff figure things out, and is better than facing sudden success as an adolescent and being overwhelmed.

“I think her journey has been interesting because, from the age of 16, she has been the prospect, the target and everyone believed she would get there. Perhaps from everyone’s expectations, it’s taken a bit longer but I think for her, that may be helpful. Because she took a few years to figure it out as opposed to coming out on top from the very beginning and just being so surprised by everything that comes your way.”

Sharapova also praised Gauff’s team and family for their unwavering support. She also had a warning for them about their protege’s future.

Sharapova praises Gauff’s support staff

Gauff recently added veteran coach Brad Gilbert to her coaching staff. With Pere Riba, Gilbert has transformed Gauff into a genuine contender. She won the aforementioned titles under the duo and reached a career-best rank of World No.3. Also part of her team are her trainers, Maria Vargo and Stephane Dal Soglio (as per Town & Country). She is represented by Roger Federer’s Team8, and agents from the company are often present with her team.

Gauff’s parents, Corey and Candi, also regularly travel with her. They have supported her since childhood, even helping her attend the famous Patrick Mouratoglou academy. Sharapova touched upon the backing the 2023 US Open champion has received, appreciating Gauff’s team and parents.

“I just think she has a great team and the genuine support from her parents is very evident. It’s a beautiful story.”

Sharapova, however, warned that having a great support system does not guarantee victories in sports. The five-time Majors winner said there are more defeats than wins, but the wins are very special. She claimed Gauff would handle the ups and downs well because of her supportive team.

“Does that mean she’s going to go out and win every single Grand Slam? This is sport, that never happens. And most of the time you end up losing a few more than you win, but those wins are very special and I’m sure she will handle the ups and downs brilliantly.”

Gauff is set to return to action at the WTA China Open. She will want to go deep and possibly even win it to prove that her titles in the American swing were not a flash in the pan.