Maria Sharapova Turns Back The Clock With Backhand Masterclass in Greece Ahead of Wellness Camp

Maria Sharapova may have retired, but she has clearly not lost much of her tennis skills. In a video posted online, she turned the clock back, giving her fans a glimpse of her previous self by practicing backhands on the court.

The five-time grand slam champion is currently in Greece for a wellness camp. However, she decided to hit the court before carrying on with the necessary activities for Aman, a luxury wellness hospitality brand.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharapova posted a video in which she is seen hitting backhands with extreme power, looking incredibly fit.

“Backhand down-the-line all day long,” Sharapova captioned the video.

Sharapova’s backhands have always been admired by the tennis fraternity owing to its effectiveness and power. Many have tried to decode the secret behind her powerful backhands before.

Wimbledon’s YouTube channel is no different. They explained it in detail to the newcomers, with the help of former Swedish player Mats Wilander in their Coaching Corner segment.

Wilander believes that the Russian player’s timing is what made her backhand special. He also feels that her height gives her an edge over others.

“She returns well off of the backhand side, she returns well off of hard first serves, she returns well off of a spinny second serve, she can defend off of her backhand side… she’s started to slide into her backhand sometimes so there’s really no weakness at all,” said the coach.

Ever since her retirement, Sharapova has been quite involved in raising awareness about the importance of maintaining mental health.

Taking another step in this direction, she partnered with Aman as their global brand ambassador.

The wellness hospitality brand provides a wide range of services at its various locations across the world. Amazone is one such place where the former tennis player visited to calm her mind and body through various activities.

She also has associations with various other organizations and runs her own business. The Russian is quite successful in managing her professional and personal commitments.

Maria Sharapova Net Worth

Sharapova, who is the owner of a candy brand Sugarpova, has further invested in companies like Tonal, Therabody, and Public.com, among others.

She also endorses brands like Nike and Evian as her net worth is estimated to be around $180 million.

Despite her hectic professional commitments, it is admirable to see the former world number 1 devote time to maintaining her mental and physical health.