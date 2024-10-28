Jakub Mensik Comes Up With Heartfelt Message After Unfortunate Retirement at Paris Masters

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Jakub Mensik (CZE) serves against Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) in a men’s singles match on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jakub Mensik’s motivating run to the quarterfinal of the Vienna Open 2024 had many convinced that he would qualify for the Rolex Paris Masters 2024. But having to play three matches in 48 hours led to the teenager being extremely fatigued and suffering pain in his leg, eventually cutting his season short. Merely a day later, Mensik penned a heartfelt message, looking back at the progress he’s made this year.

The Czechia national had a memorable campaign, to say the least. The World No.48 jumped several positions on the rankings consistently, climbing 120 spots since the year began.

Sadly, the 19-year-old couldn’t clinch any titles. But secured wins over top-ranked players such as Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, and reached the Qatar Open 2024 finals in merely his second season on the tour.

“What a hell of a season it was! Absolutely incredible year with a lot of amazing experiences, memories, fights, struggles, emotions, and love. Some real highs and lows yes, but the ending string is something I’m taking with me into next year,” Mensik wrote on social media.

The youngest player currently in the top 50 of the ATP rankings also highlighted a few notable moments from the year.

“Reaching the final rounds of ATP events, finishing top 50 in the world, and competing in the Paris Olympics were absolute dreams come true,” he further wrote.

It did appear as though Mensik was in great form to finish the season on a high note. But being forced to play multiple matches in less than 24 hours left him with less time for recovery.

Mensik’s social media activity went viral after being forced to play 2 matches in 20 hours

Jakub Mensik wasn’t as frustrated as other players have often been when forced to play multiple matches in a short duration of time. Instead, the youngster took this up as a challenge. He even posted an Instagram Story about the incident that went viral in no time.

“Finished midnight in Vienna and first W in Bercy at 6 PM. Finishing the year strong,” Mensik wrote.

Numerous supporters criticized the ATP for this scheduling, while others lauded Mensik’s dedication.

After beating Dusan Lajovic in the first qualifier on Saturday, Mensik had to retire midway through the match against Corentin Moutet on Sunday.

Participating in the final ATP Masters 1000 of the season must’ve been a goal for Mensik. His fine form could’ve led to yet another deep tournament run if he received extended time for recovery.