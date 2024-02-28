Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Clash: Mensik Aims For Another Big Fish Win

At the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, players and their opponents are all ready to go at each other in the second round. Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be the highlight event of Wednesday from the ATP 500 Tour. After proving The SportsRush’s prediction wrong, Jakub Mensik defeated Borna Coric and advanced to the next round. Eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, beat Fabian Marozsan to book his place.

The Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match will take place at around 8:45 pm local time (11.15 AM ET) on 28th February. The match will happen on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Stadium at the Aviation Club.

Jakub Mensik came into the Dubai Tennis Championships, on the back of his heartbreaking loss to Karen Khachanov in the Qatar Open final. Mensik lost to Khachanov by 6-7 (12-14), 4-6, but it was undoubtedly a very successful tournament for him, still. He also reached the semi-final of the Challenger Manama, Bahrain before the Qatar Open this year. At only 18 years of age, Mensik is yet to win any ATP title and has only made his Australian Open debut this year. He has a great tennis career to build from here on.

Interestingly, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost to Jakub Mensik in the Round of 32 clash at the Qatar Open. Before that, Fokina also lost the Round of 32 clash at the ATP Rotterdam against Jan-Lennard Struff. Fokina isn’t having the best of 2024 so far, but the 24-year-old Spanish tennis player once reached the fourth round of the US Open (2020), Roland Garros quarter-final (2021), and the finals of the Monte Carlos Masters in 2022.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ranks 24th in the ATP world rankings, whereas Mensik ranks 87th. Despite the rankings, The Sports Rush predicts Jakub Mensik to win the match between him and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. That’s because Mensik is still very young to pile up on performances and improve his rankings. But he is skilful and in form enough to beat Fokina in Wednesday’s match.

What does history tell us about Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina?

The Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina clash has happened exactly once before, and Mensik won that match. It was this year, as mentioned above, at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. Mensik beat Davidovich 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 in the Round of 32 clash. Therefore, Mensik has a slight advantage in this regard. The match will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, the match will stream live on Sky Sports.

The weather in Dubai is mostly moderate. The temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius, with 18 km/h wind speed and 63% humidity. There is a 15% chance of precipitation also. However, that should not hamper the chances of a good match.