Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Round of 64 Match: American To Face Tough Battle Against Czech Teen

The first two days of the Indian Wells 2024 were as entertaining as it could with tennis enthusiasts getting to witness several upsets. However, now the ATP 1000 Tournament moves on to the more interesting phase where the seeded players will also begin their campaign. On Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open 2024, Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik is one such clash that will gain a lot of attention from the fans.

Being the 16th seed at the Tennis Paradise, Shelton will surely be the favorite and get a lot of backing from the supporters present. However, with Jakub Mensik being in sublime form coming off a straight sets win over Korea’s Hong Seong-chan, the 18-year-old Czech is more than capable of an upset.

With the temperature expected to be around 24 Degrees Celsius and no chance of rain, tennis enthusiasts can expect a well-contested tie between the two big-serving youngsters. The SportsRush’s Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik prediction is in favor of the American to win the match in three sets.

What is the Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head?

Ben Shelton and Jakub Mensik will be facing each other for the first time in their young careers at Indian Wells 2024. However, it is worth noting that Mensik has had a great start to the 2024 season, having clinched victories over several top-seeded players such as Andrey Rublev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Gael Monfils.

Where to watch Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik live?

The Round of 64 tie between Ben Shelton and Jakub Mensik will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audience not before 4:35 PM ET on Friday. While fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports, other users around the world can stream it on Tennis TV online.

How much money has Ben Shelton made?

Ben Shelton has racked up $3,127,667 USD in career earnings as of March 8, 2024.

What is Jakub Mensik’s ranking?

According to the latest ATP rankings, Jakub Mensik is ranked No. 69 in the world. This is the highest that the 18-year-old has been ranked in his career.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday evening?

The temperatures are going to be slightly warm in the afternoon, ranging between 23-25 Degrees Celsius. During the night time, temperatures will drop as low as 14 Degrees Celsius before midnight. With clear skies predicted, no rainfall is expected.

Which is the Ben Shelton fastest serve?

Ben Shelton recorded 240 km/h (149 miles per hour) – the fastest of his career – during the ASB Classic 2024.