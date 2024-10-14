Jannik Sinner 2024 Prize Money: How Much Are His Total Earnings After Shanghai Masters Win?

No player is having a season as action-packed as Jannik Sinner. He won multiple Grand Slam titles, reached World No.1 in the ATP rankings, and has had the best YTD record on the ATP Tour. The success he has witnessed has not only expanded his trophy cabinet but also significantly boosted his wallet.

His achievements this year alone have earned him $12,032,935, taking his career prize money to $29,108,484. A majority of Sinner’s career earnings have come from the success that he’s found in Grand Slams.

Winning the Australian Open 2024 and the US Open 2024 has gotten Sinner to gain just above $5.1 million. The semifinal finish at the French Open 2024 and the quarterfinal finish at the Wimbledon 2024 resulted in an additional $1.17 million.

Sinner has also won two ATP 500 tournaments – the Rotterdam Open 2024 & the Halle Open 2024. Each of these victories was impressive, for he had to get past some difficult opponents. However, the titles didn’t even combine for $900,000.

The San Candido native won three ATP Masters 1000 – the Miami Open 2024, the Cincinnati Open 2024, and the Shanghai Masters 2024. Additionally, he also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open 2024 and the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. In total, these five tournaments contributed to almost $4 million.

With a few esteemed tournaments remaining before the season concludes, Sinner can still add to this impressive amount.

Sinner could surpass Andy Murray’s historic 2016 season in earnings

It seems highly unlikely for a player to break Novak Djokovic’s record from 2015. The Serb won 11 titles and amassed a total of $21,146,145 in prize money. However, Jannik Sinner is in contention to surpass Andy Murray for the second-highest-earning ATP season.

Jannik Sinner is set to participate in two significant tournaments before the season ends. First, he will participate in the Paris Masters 2024. A potential tournament win would result in an addition of $900,000.

Further, he is also participating in the ATP Finals 2024. Details related to the prize money for the tournament are not yet disclosed. However, even if we assume the amounts to be the same as last year’s, Sinner has an opportunity to add $4.8 million to his tally if he lifts the trophy without suffering a single loss.

Considering both these scenarios, Sinner’s yearly earnings would shoot up to $17.8 million (approx.), crossing Murray’s $16,349,701 earned in 2016. This is the best-case scenario.

In the worst case, the Italian might have to forfeit a significant portion of his prize money, especially the amount won after the Miami Open 2024 due to his doping investigation.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recently appealed Jannik Sinner’s doping case. According to the organization, the ITIA’s ruling – “no fault or negligence” – could be wrong. If Sinner is found guilty, he might face a two-year ban and lose a substantial amount of his earnings.