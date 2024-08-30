Jannik Sinner Anticipates ‘Different’ Interview with Nick Kyrgios After Refusing to Respond to Aussie’s Allegations

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was asked about his response to the comments made by Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios regarding the former’s doping case. The Italian dealt with the situation maturely and kept his calm rather than giving out explosive statements.

Sinner was asked how he would respond if Kyrgios, after his blunt statements, interviewed him at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after one of his matches. Kyrgios is currently working with ESPN, the official broadcaster of the US Open, as a commentator while being inactive from tennis.

Speaking about the possible interview, Sinner jokingly said that it surely will be ‘different’. “It’s ok. If that is the case, let’s see. It’s gonna be different for sure (laughing),” the Italian said. Instead of hitting back or clarifying himself, Sinner denied responding to Kyrgios’ statements and added that ‘everybody is free’ to speak their hearts out.

“I don’t know what to say. Maybe I say something now and then the reaction will be something else. I’m always quite relaxed. I’m someone who forgets things quite fast. Everyone is free to say everything. It is what it is,” he said in his statement.

The world number 1 impressed fans with his answer as they feel that he handled the question ‘gracefully’.

Jannik, graceful as always. Compare that to a washed up 28 year old Kyrgios. Please stick to commentating for the sake of the sport—no one wants you back.

Jannik is much more mature than many of us (including me)

Matured answer from a proper champion

He don't show emotion on the court you expect him to show emotion in an interview. Homeboy doesn't care lol

Kyrgios had raised eyebrows when the news of the 23-year-old having failed two separate doping tests earlier this year came out. He was enraged at the Italian not receiving any provisional suspension despite the banned substance having been found in his body on two different occasions.

“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice,” tweeted Kyrgios when he first became aware of the incident.

Later, while commenting on the Ben Shelton-Dominic Thiem US Open match, Kyrgios stated that though he had no personal issues with Sinner, he would not be as ‘hospitable’ to him as he used to be.

This also invited negative responses from fans who believed that Kyrgios would have to cease his inactive mode and play to deal with Sinner in the locker room. Some also believe that the Australian is jealous and biased toward Sinner. He is quite fond of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz and has always shown his feelings publicly.