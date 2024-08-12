mobile app bar

Jannik Sinner Downplays Cincinnati Open Chances After Failing To Defend Canadian Open Title

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Why Global Brands are Plastering Jannik Sinner's Face all over London

Image Credits: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner’s attempt to defend his Canadian Open title went in vain as the world number 1 lost the quarter-final to Andrey Rublev on Sunday. This was another shocker for the Italian who has been struggling to win a title ever since his Halle Open 2024 win.

This loss is a little more uncomfortable for Sinner, especially after having faced a similar fate at Wimbledon this year, where Sinner lost the quarter-final to Daniil Medvedev, losing his chance to win another grand slam title this year. Though he was able to make a brief comeback against Rublev by taking away the second set, the Russian got back to the winning ways by turning the final set in his favor.

Speaking about his Canadian Open loss, Sinner mentioned that he has not been giving his 100% because of the physical challenges he has been facing due to his hip injury and mentioned that his main goal is to be able to give his all in the US Open and hence, that’s the target he will be focusing at. This can impact his commitment to the upcoming Cincinnati Open, where he might not be able to play to his full potential to recover well for the upcoming grand slam tournament.

“My general form is far from 100% and it’s not where I want it to be, I was in bed for a week. Rublev played very well, I raised the level in the second set but today I’m not able to maintain that level. After playing one or two long points I had maybe a three or four-minute drop, which then costs me a break,” Sinner spoke about his performance.

Speaking about his next focus, he said, “The most important event, however, remains the US Open: working miracles from here to Cincinnati will not be possible, the goal is to be back at 100% in view of New York.”

“Right now it’s even more important to get back to the top level physically and mentally. It’s going to be impossible to do that until after Cincinnati, but from there we’ll see what I can do,” he later added.

Post Wimbledon, the world number 1 couldn’t even compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics as he had to bow out due to an injury. Thus, ever since the Wimbledon loss, the rising star has not been able to lift himself from setbacks and get back to winning ways, now losing his Canadian Open title as well.

Due to an injury-prone 2024 season, Sinner might also lose his world number 1 spot as he has struggled at important stages of important tournaments, preventing him from winning a title. However, he is determined to come back stronger at the US Open, where he will attempt to grab his second grand slam title.

