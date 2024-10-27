Jannik Sinner Gets Interesting Request From Tennis Community After Controversial ‘I Don’t Play For Money’ Comment

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner during the men’s singles final of the 2024 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There aren’t many exhibition tournaments that have generated as much buzz as the recent Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia. Aside from featuring six big names from the ATP Tour, the Riyadh event also offered jaw-dropping prize money to the champion. Jannik Sinner walked away with the $6 million cash prize, but his comments about “not playing for money” understandably infuriated many tennis fans.

Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz on his way to winning the trophy. The noticeable presence of soon-to-retire Rafael Nadal and the action on the court entertained fans, but the astonishing prize money left everyone in shock.

Nothing comes close to this sum, not even the prize money for a Grand Slam singles winner. The highest prize pool on the Tour was the $3.6 million awarded to the winner of the 2024 US Open. It was also claimed by Sinner.

Sinner was questioned a week after the event ended about the most lucrative tennis match in history – the Six Kings Slam final against Alcaraz. The Italian, however, denied that money was the driving force behind his participation in the Riyadh event. Sinner told Eurosport,

“I don’t play for money. It’s very simple. Of course, it’s a nice prize and everything. I went there because there were possibly the six best players in the world, and then you can measure yourself with them. Of course, when you come back as a winner for me, it was more like okay, I played the matches in the right way, and this hopefully can improve me as a player also for the future.”

“I don’t play for money.” ‍♂️ Jannik Sinner reflects on receiving the biggest prize in tennis history at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh. #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/daLllDeSZj — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 27, 2024

While acknowledging that “money is important,” Sinner insisted that his health and family come first. He added,

“Of course, money is important, but not that much. I live a good life also without this money. It’s much more important the health I have and surrounding myself with great people and the family I have than the money. It’s just an extra.”

These comments did not sit well with tennis enthusiasts, who believed Sinner would not have traveled to Riyadh if not for the lucrative cash prize.

Fans urge Sinner to donate Six Kings Slam proceeds to charity

After the video of the interview was posted on X (formerly Twitter), many sarcastic responses flooded the comments section. Some even wondered if he would donate the proceeds to charity instead.

Among them was Stanislas Wawrinka. The three-time Grand Slam winner also reacted to the video by adding a smiley emoji.

While Sinner has had a great season on the court, winning the Australian Open and the US Open, it hasn’t been the same off it.

He was embroiled in a doping scandal and got partial relief when the International Tennis Integrity Agency gave him a clean chit. That joy did not last long. Unhappy with the verdict, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, seeking a two-year ban on the Italian.

While the tennis community is divided on whether to support or oppose Sinner, the latest incident does not bode well for him. The last thing Sinner needs is to get involved in another controversy.