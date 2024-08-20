Jannik Sinner Immortalised as Iconic Simpson Character by Italian Artist, Cartoon Goes Viral

Jannik Sinner has been immortalized in the latest mural of the famous Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo. Palombo painted Sinner as one of the characters of the famous animated sitcom The Simpsons.

In the mural, Sinner in the form of a Simpson can be seen training alongside Homer Simpson, the protagonist of the animated sitcom, who’s been shown as a ‘tennis coach’. There is ‘LA28’ written on their jersey which indicates that the two are being shown training for the upcoming Olympics, which will be held in the year 2028.

This mural has been made on the entry door of the Alberto Bonacossa Tennis Club in Milan. The club has a deep connection with Sinner as the current World No.1 began his tennis career there at the age of 15. He took part in the fifth most prestigious junior tournament- Bonfiglio International Trophy at the club.

Sinner’s popularity in the United States has increased surely after his Cincinnati Open 2024 title win on Monday. The top seed defeated the home favorite, Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the final. With the victory, Sinner is expected to bag the US Open 2024 title in New York City in a few weeks’ time.

But this is not the first time that a tennis player has been honored in pop culture. Sinner has joined an esteemed club filled with tennis legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, all have been immortalized in one way or the other because of their contributions to the sport.

Rafa received the highest honor as a statue of him was built outside none other than Roland Garros, where he won a record 14 titles. Williams, on the other hand, got a movie made on her, her sister, and her father’s life which covered their entire tennis journey.

Similarly, Prime Video decided to make a documentary covering the last 14 days of Roger Federer’s tennis career – from the time he decided to take retirement to his last game at the 2022 Laver Cup.