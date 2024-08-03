Jasmine Paolini Makes Fun of Carlos Alcaraz After Photo of Olympics 2024 Medalists Goes Viral

Jasmine Paolini, on Saturday, shared a picture with the 21-year-old Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz from the Olympics 2024. However, it was the caption that made the post interesting as Paolini added a bit of humor to it and called Alcaraz her “fan”.

The women’s Italian player put herself in a more superior place as she took a dig saying that every fan wants to click pictures with her and her women’s doubles partner Sara Errani.

This was written in an attempt to joke how it wasn’t Alcaraz who was the important element in the image but was the Italian duo who made the moment special for their Spaniard “fan” by clicking a picture with him..

Many fans want to take selfies with me and Sara! (…gracias Carlos por la foto!) pic.twitter.com/oQpY94kIJg — Jasmine Paolini (@JasminePaolini) August 3, 2024

Fans had a field day on social media as some made fun of Paolini’s short height, while others liked the way the Italian used her sense of humor to caption the post.

Jasmine Paolini teased Carlos Alcaraz for clicking a photo with him before their respective Olympic finals! pic.twitter.com/hpuApRQ9rE — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 3, 2024

Both Alcaraz and Paolini have a very successful and exciting future lying ahead of them and would look to build on the 2024 season. This year, both of them entered the elite club of players having made it to the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Now, both the stars are all set to compete in the finals of their respective categories at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Alcaraz is going to face the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the finals of the men’s singles event on Sunday, not before 11 AM GMT and 8 AM EST. US fans can catch all the action live on ESPN while fans in the UK can watch it on BBC.

Similarly, Paolini is going to participate in the women’s doubles event along wither her partner Errani against the Russian duo of M. Andreeva and D. Shnaider on the same day, but right after the Alcaraz-Djokovic match.