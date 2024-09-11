Jasmine Paolini Names Her Two Favorite New York City Things

Jasmine Paolini enjoyed her time in New York City for the 2024 US Open. During her stay, she developed fondness for a few items in the city, including pizza, and acquired a few personality traits from a neighboring New York City.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel during her US Open campaign, the Italian was asked to choose between two food items and was shown pictures.

What remained constant in all the pictures was that one side always belonged to Pizza, and that was the only food item Paolini chose every time. Being an Italian, Paolini’s choice of Pizza over anything else makes sense, as Italy is the home of Pizzas.

The interviewer then asked Paolini to pick some personality traits that fit her well from a list. All of New York’s neighboring burrows have different personality traits that can be found in their residents. Hence, the interviewer tried to find out which burrow Paolini would best belong to.

The French Open finalist’s first trait was determination, followed by honesty and then indecisiveness. This made the interviewer conclude that Paolini was indeed a Bronx girl, as her personality matched that of its residents. These qualities served Paolini well in what turned out to be a breakout year for the Italian tennis star.

Paolini’s epic 2024 season

Jasmine’s 2024 season was nothing short of epic, even though she couldn’t win a major title. The Italian, however, reached the women’s singles final of a grand slam, not once but twice.

While her first final came at the 2024 French Open, she kept her performance up by making it to her second consecutive grand slam final at Wimbledon.

Despite not winning against the world number Iga Swiatek and then Barbora Krejčíková in the two finals, respectively, her performance was enough to win the hearts of her fans. She reached the final in the women’s doubles event at the French Open with her partner Sara Errani but lost again.

However, she finally tasted victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics when, along with Errani, she defeated Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider to win a gold medal in the women’s doubles event. Thus, her hard work finally paid off as she managed to win a final at a tournament of such stature.

Though her US Open campaign ended in the Round of 16 only, Paolini only has good things coming up in her career because of her talent and skills in the sport.