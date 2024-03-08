Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Ostapenko Looks to Make it 2-2 on H2H

The Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber clash in the Indian Wells second round is attracting a lot of interest from the fans. Jelena Ostapenko is a top ten ranked player in the world, and has started the season in fine form. The Latvian tennis star has won the tournament in Linz and Adelaide so far in the season coming into the Indian Wells.

On the other hand, her opponent Angelique Kerber is a former World No.1. The German dispatched Petra Martic in the first round, 6-3, 6-4. However, The SportsRush’s Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber is in favor of Ostapenko to win the match in straight sets.

What is the Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head?

Angelique Kerber leads Jelena Ostapenko 2-1 in their head-to-head as per WTA. Kerber beat Ostapenko the last time they played against each other at the Cincinnati Masters 2021.

Where to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber live?

The second round clash between Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the US. Also, the match will be telecasted on Tennis TV across the world. The match will be played on Friday not before 2 pm ET.

What is Jelena Ostapenko’s ranking?

Jelena Ostapenko is ranked 10th in the world in women’s singles. However, the Latvian reached her career high ranking of number 5 as early as last year.

What is Angelique Kerber’s ranking?

Angelique Kerber is ranked 607th in the world in women’s singles. The German reached her career high ranking of world number 1 in September 2016.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday afternoon?

The weather is expected to be pleasant for the Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber clash. Also, the temperature is expected to be around 19 Degrees Celsius for the morning session.

Has Angelique Kerber won Indian Wells?

Despite being the best player in the world during her peak years, Kerber has never managed to win the Indian Wells title. However, the German ended up as a runner up during the 2019 edition of the tournament.