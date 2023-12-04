"Journalists & Media Say Good Things About Roger and Rafa While...": Fans Hail Novak Djokovic As NextGen Finals Gets a Winner

Hamad Medjedovic won the Next Gen ATP Finals 2023 in Jeddah by defeating top-seeded Arthur Fils 3-4 (6/8), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (9/11), 4-1. In the process, Medjedovic became the lowest-ranked winner at No. 110 in the world and the first Serbian to win the Next Gen Finals trophy. Hamad Medjedovic is widely regarded as a prodigy to Novak Djokovic.

Medjedovic won the event with a perfect record in the group stage and a whopping $514,000 in prize money—nearly $100,000 more than he had earned in prize money throughout his whole career. This moment felt like a breakthrough in the young Serbians career. However, Novak Djokovic always had high hopes from his Serbian prodigy. Medjedovic’s father has recently revealed an incredible story of how the 24-time Grand Slam winner helped young Medjedovic financially in the early part of his career.

Medjedovic’s father, Eldin, has said that Novak Djokovic offered to cover the cost of Hamad Medjedovic and his professional career, two years ago. The Serbian superstar helped Medjedovic financially by paying for his coaching and nutrition. Djokovic always believed in the young Serbian and went out of his way to help him grow into his career.

Eldin Medjedovic further added that Novak Djokovic did not want anything in return from Medjedovic and just wanted to see Hamad flourish in tennis. Now, young Medjedovic has won the ATP NextGen finals, and is on the right track for making a name for himself.

Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic for his gesture towards Hamad Medjedovic

The tennis fans on social media hailed Novak Djokovic for his incredible gesture towards Hamad Medjedovic. The Serbian has always been the one to stand up and support other players and did it again with the young Serbian. However, the Djokovic fans were also disappointed with the lack of coverage this gesture received from the journalists.

Some criticized the bias of the journalists towards Nadal and Federer, while others appreciated Djokovic’s gesture towards Medjedovic. Many fans believed that actions like this make Djokovic the GOAT of tennis and not just his Grand Slam titles. Some fans also hailed Novak Djokovic as a role model for future generation of players. Novak Djokovic’s kindness towards a fellow young player, even though from the same country, won everyone’s heart.

