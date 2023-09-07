“Last Time Novak Djokovic Lost”: Alexander Zverev Asking Carlos Alcaraz to “Win It” Raises Alarm of Curse

Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, right, and Alexander Zverev of Germany hug after the match on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz strolled to a win in the 2023 US Open quarter-final against Alexander Zverev. While shaking hands after the match, Zverev remained gracious despite the defeat and wished Alcaraz luck. The Spaniard reacted to a video on Twitter (now X) of his opponent backing him to win the Grand Slam and fans joined in.

Advertisement

Zverev’s sporting gesture was met positively by most fans who lauded him, calling him a ‘class act’. One fan, however, pointed out that the German had said something similar to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and the Serb ultimately lost.

Fans react as Alexander Zverev asks Carlos Alcaraz to win it

Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside a fatigued Alexander Zverev to continue in his quest of defending his title. The latter came into the match on the back of a five-set quarter-final against Jannik Sinner which lasted nearly five hours. He was simply no match for the World No.1 who won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Advertisement

After the match, as the players converged at the net for the customary post-match handshake, Zverev embraced Alcaraz. The #12 seed wished his opponent luck and told him to win it. Alcaraz reacted to the video posted the official US Open account.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/status/1699660281473830953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan, though, claimed that Zverev had similarly backed Djokovic in 2021 to win the title after he lost their semi-final, inadvertently cursing him. The Serb would go on to lose the final to Daniil Medvedev, killing his campaign of getting a Calendar Slam.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Shanegupta22/status/1699676857887756527?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan replied, calling it a ‘nonsense’ attempt to pull Alcaraz down.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thejourneymate/status/1699739254681981140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More tennis fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Zverev’s gesture. Many gushed over his act and appreciated it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jacquel01116147/status/1699647973448094159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ntbiotech/status/1699756643385270478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/akoma_james/status/1699638012508770367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jonie1303/status/1699674069052870792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MerrilynStange2/status/1699776600336937112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan touched upon Zverev’s comeback story after the ankle injury at the 2022 French Open.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AMSyper/status/1699639160351416744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few fans, however, trolled Zverev. They mocked the fact that the German has no Grand Slam titles as opposed to Alcaraz’ s two.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnnyQures/status/1699698198619517312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jummai_a/status/1699691506913702308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/zatchebache/status/1699643876565512349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nalan121/status/1699766479686615210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alcaraz compliments Zverev’s comeback

Despite completely subduing him on court, Alcaraz did not fail to praise Zverev after the match. The former World No.2 was considered one of the biggest contenders from the current generation before suffering a horrific ankle break during his 2022 French Open semi-final against Nadal.

He underwent surgeries after breaking three ligaments in his right ankle. Alcaraz acknowledged his momentous comeback. The Spaniard said it made him happy to see Zverev in the quarter-finals of a Slam. He said that the German has worked really hard and it feels great to seem him back to playing his best tennis.

Zverev has been slowly coming back to his best in 2023. He made it to the Roland Garros semi-final this year as well. He will look to finish the year in the top 10. Alcaraz, meanwhile, will turn his focus to Medvedev in a blockbuster semi-final clash. The winner will likely face Djokovic in the final. With the top 3 of men’s tennis in action, some great matches are on the card and Alcaraz will look to come out on top of it all.