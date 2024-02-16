Why Rafael Nadal Is Not Friends With Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic? Alexander Zverev Insight Provides Answer

Rafael Nadal’s latest interview with El Objective de La Sexta is dropping truth bombs that were previously unheard of. He is all over the news for his comment on Roger Federer not being his best friend. It came as a shock to everyone who thought they were pretty close over the years. The Spanish legend was merely expressing his views on the admiration he has for Federer, but they weren’t very close on a personal level.

“I wouldn’t consider him a friend. But someone familiar, with whom I have a great relationship,” said Nadal in that interview about Federer.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have had some endearing rivalries over the years, and some special moments on the court. They also hardly bad-mouthed each other. Therefore, it was easy to assume that the two of them were great friends. However, Nadal cites that their personal lives are different. This news is coming on the back of Novak Djokovic previously stating that he was never close with Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal either.

Both Djokovic and Federer have admitted that they aren’t close friends with each other. And now with Nadal’s confession, it is clear that there’s much more to their lives than what people think generally. Rafael Nadal, who is always known for his humility and discipline on the court, is also more of a complex person. He is not just a friend’s friend but knows to keep his professional boundaries as well as personal ones. Of Nadal’s best friends, fellow Spanish player David Ferrer is one of them.

One player who cracked the code of breaking into each of the Big Three’s friendship circles is Alexander Zverev. Although Zverev is going through some controversies, he spoke about his relationship with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in an interview in 2019.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Alexander Zverev said –

“I have a close relationship with Novak Djokovic, we live in Monaco, we spend time together, but I am even closer to Roger Federer. We are friends. He often talks to me, especially after tough losses. he gives me advice, he doesn’t do it for everybody.”

In a different interview, Zverev added –

“About Rafael Nadal, he communicates less with other players, he usually spends time with Spaniards and his team. But I do not want to be misunderstood. He is a very good guy, he is always available when you ask him for something.”

These were Zverev’s cumulative views on the Big Three. But he didn’t end any of the interviews without mentioning that he is more focused on beating the Big Three.

Alexander Zverev considers Rafael Nadal hard to approach and took his friendship with Roger Federer very far

In his interview, although subtle, it was clear that Alexander Zverev meant Rafael Nadal is harder to approach than the other two of the Big Three. However, he didn’t want to say something wrong and quickly explained how nice and gentlemanly Rafael Nadal always is. However, his friendship and possibly idolatry with Roger Federer is a little too strong. Zverev once went to South America with Roger Federer for his exhibition match in 2019.

Zverev has also been a star player for Roger Federer’s European team at the Laver Cup whenever he plays. The Laver Cup was started by Roger Federer and his manager Tony Godsick, who are also looking to take it to the Middle East in the coming years.