Novak Djokovic Not Playing the Miami Masters 2024 is Likely to be Part of a Masterplan in the Making; Here’s How

It is an open secret now that Novak Djokovic won’t be playing in the Miami Masters 2024. While it’s a major blow for tennis fans all around the world, who wish to see the best in the game compete, it could be a smart move on the Serb. Novak Djokovic hasn’t explicitly stated why he won’t be participating in the Miami Masters. However, some reports suggest that the reason is physical.

After his shock exit from the Indian Wells 2024 against Luca Nardi in the third round, many are also wondering if it is a mental break from exhaustion. This reason also sounds probable. However, a deep dive into his supposed plans and actions on X came up with an explanation. They discuss that the exit could be a clever ploy by Novak Djokovic to remain the best player in the world.

A Twitterati came up with the observation that Novak Djokovic will be skipping some of the main calendar events like the Miami Open, and playing the other ones like the French Open, Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open. This way, he will preserve his body finely from fatigue, muscle pain, and exhaustion. And Djokovic also be super fresh for the tournaments that he does play in. Given that he is 36 years old, this could be a long-term health plan for him, and it sounds plausible.

However, another reason is that, this way Djokovic won’t be accumulating plenty of points in his ATP calendar, as he will be playing in fewer tournaments. This means he will also have lesser points to defend his world no. 1 rank next year. In this manner, Djokovic can extend his career and keep playing for a long time and also remain on top.

Djokovic could focus on defending his Grand Slams. As he also lost in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final, alongside his Indian Wells exit and Miami Open skip, he will have fewer points to defend. It will help since young superstars like Jannik Sinner (rank 3) and Carlos Alcaraz (rank 2) are hot on his heels to replace the top spot.

While it does sound like a foolproof plan, Djokovic hasn’t said anything regarding it. There are similarities, though, with Rafael Nadal’s decision to skip tournaments and play in the main ones. Although Nadal’s decision is brought on by his injuries, he plans to play in fewer and more important tournaments.

Djokovic gained only 50 points from his Indian Wells participation. Whereas, he stood to win 1000 points if he won it, or 600 points if he came runner-up. Since he skipped the Miami Masters, he won’t gain or lose any points from the Miami Masters. But he could’ve also won 1000 points if he won the competition, or 600 points if he came runner-up. He at least would’ve gained 25 or 45 points, depending on whether he finished in the second or third round.

As for now, Novak Djokovic not playing in the Miami Masters this year remains quite a shock since he has won the time a record 6 times in the men’s singles category. Besides, this will be the fifth year in a row that Djokovic will be skipping the competition.