Leading Podcaster Expresses Pride in Being Friends With Jack Draper Courtesy an Interesting Anecdote

In a recent episode of his popular podcast, a prominent host shared an intriguing anecdote highlighting his friendship with tennis player Jack Draper. Jack Draper has been the biggest discovery of the 2024 US Open. Thanks to his spectacular performances, the British have garnered massive attention and support with his entry into the semifinals of the slam.

Words of praise came in for the now world number 20 from around the world, and Calvin Betton shared some interesting personal insights concerning him. Calling him a ‘great lad,’ Betton shared how Draper is extremely professional and behaves before going out to play the match.

“He’s great, great value all the time. I think he’s a professional, always like the thing with Draper. You’ll see him like an hour before his match around the changing room, he’s walking around having a bit of chat and that kind of thing,” the British podcaster told The Tennis Unfiltered podcast.

“Maybe half an hour before the match, you can tell he’s very in his zone. And then, you know, you don’t go speaking to him in that situation, which you wouldn’t with anybody,” he added.

The podcaster also shared a completely unknown and interesting fact about the British tennis player. Calvin told in the podcast that Draper is an Oasis fan and often watches their past videos on YouTube in the locker room. He also added that he’s bought tickets for one of their games and will watch it with his brother and dad.

‘Jack Draper is a great lad – and a surprisingly big Oasis fan!’ (Also now a #USOpen semi-finalist…) pic.twitter.com/SDwKxirRTD — Tennis Unfiltered Podcast (@UnfilterTennis) September 4, 2024

Draper’s 2024 US Open campaign has definitely earned him respect and love from fans, and the reason is not just limited to his tennis skills. His fashion and style have also been able to attract quite a lot of attention. Fans loved it when he stepped out in his oversized Nike T-shirt to play on the court.

He was also spotted wearing the Nike AirTech Challenge 2 shoes after his quarterfinal game, which he was hailed for. The shoes are popular for being worn by Andre Agassi, whom Draper also met with after qualifying for the semis and shared images of on his Twitter.

Draper, who has not lost a single set in the tournament so far, will now meet world number 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. The match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7.