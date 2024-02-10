Luciano Darderi vs Sebastian Baez Prediction, Odds, Cordoba Open 2024 Semifinals Live Streaming and Weather Details

Jan 19, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Sebastian Baez of Argentina plays a shot against Jannik Sinner (not pictured) of Italy in Round 3 of the Men’s Singles on Day 6 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The Cordoba Open 2024 semi-finals have a great lineup. The tournament in Argentina has already generated a lot of interest among fans. The SportsRush predicts Sebastian Baez to win the Luciano Darderi vs Sebastian Baez clash. match in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Sebastian Baez is the favorite, with his odds set at 1.44, while Luciano Darderi has his odds set at 2.50.

Now, with the Argentine star Sebastian Baez in the semi-finals, the crowd are expected to flock in, in large numbers for the match. The live streaming of the Luciano Darderi vs Sebastian Baez semi-final will be on TennisTV, for viewers in United States. Also, the weather is expected to be around 21 degrees celsius, with rain clouds around. The match is set to be played at 7.20 PM local time (1.20 PM ET) on Saturday, February 10.

Sebastian Baez started off the Australian Open in a positive way with two 5-set wins. However, the Argentine suffered a loss at the hands of would be champion Jannik Sinner in the third round. Now, in Cordoba Open, Baez has won the first two rounds, including a dominant quarterfinals win against Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets. That win has set up a grand Luciano Darderi vs Sebastian Baez semi-final at Cancha Central.

On the other hand, Luciano Darderi had started the Cordoba Open as a qualifier. The Italian has won five matches in a row, including a standout victory against Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals. Darderi won the match in straight sets against the number 7 seed to set up a Luciano Darderi vs Sebastian Baez semi-final match.

The duo have previously met on one occasion, when Baez defeated Darderi. Interestingly, the duo met in the exact same competition in 2023, at the round of 16 stage. However, now Darderi is in better form and might fancy his chances of causing an upset.