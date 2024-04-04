Carlos Alcaraz Aims To Emulate Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero For Rare Record Which Rafael Nadal Co-Owns at Monte Carlo Masters

Mar 19, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in their semifinal match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on a unique feat achieved by his seniors in the sport. Alcaraz can become the fourth Spaniard and the fifth player overall to win the French Open and Monte Carlo Masters in the same season. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, along with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya, won both crowns in the same season. Gustavo Kuerten is yet another player who has captured both titles in the same year.

Kuerten was 24 years old when he captured both clay court titles in 2001. Ferrero was 23 years old when he won the French Open and Monte Carlo Masters in 2003. Meanwhile, Nadal has won both these on 9 different occasions. He first conquered this feat in 2005, when he was 19 years old, and last did it in 2018.

World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz has won 7 of his 13 career titles on clay. Ferrero will surely be the man with a plan for Alcaraz, drawing from his own experience to motivate the 20-year-old as well. With Spaniards having success in Monte Carlo and Roland Garros after that, Alcaraz would fancy his chances of joining this elite club.

Carlos Alcaraz will not only make Juan Carlos Ferrero proud with that, but also Rafael Nadal. Nadal has backed out of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, owing to his injuries. The 11-time Monte Carlo Masters champion is likely to never play again in the tournament.

This could also mean that Juan Carlos Ferrero would become the first coach in the history of the game to win both the Monte Carlo Masters and French Open in the same season as both player as well as a coach in different years.

Carlos Alcaraz is looking towards the big picture at the Monte Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will play the Monte Carlo Masters for the second time in his career. He made his debut in the 2022 edition and lost in the opening round to American rising star, Sebastian Korda.

The match lasted for three hours and two minutes. Korda hit 44 winners and won 74 percent of his net points. But Alcaraz could not bring out his usual groundstrokes and hit 24 winners in the match.

Last season, Alcaraz skipped the event due to post-traumatic arthritis in the left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine. This season, he looks to be in good form and can activate his winning account at the Monte Carlo Masters. Alcaraz will be waiting for the announcement of the main draw on April 8.

The Monte Carlo Masters will be broadcast in Eurosport for fans in France and the UK. Meanwhile, fans in Spain can cheer for their players on Pragosport (News) and Telefonica / Movistar. The qualifiers will begin on April 6 and go on for two days.