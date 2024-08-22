Reddit User Alleges Tommy Paul Made Fun of Jannik Sinner For Losing to Him in 2 Masters Tournaments

Tommy Paul is the latest personality from the tennis community to give his two cents on the Jannik Sinner controversy. While he didn’t directly speak up about the doping issue like Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov did, Paul’s social media activity was enough to spot the obvious taunt.

Ahead of the US Open 2024, Tommy Paul posted a photo on his Instagram Story. The World No.14 is seen getting a massage from his physio, Sebastian Cozzarin. However, one needs to pay attention to the gloves that Cozzarin is wearing in the video.

Paul couldn’t make it any more clear, taking shots at Sinner’s physio for treating the Italian without the usage of gloves. This eventually resulted in a billionth of a gram of clostebol being found in the World No.1’s system.

Reacting to Paul’s social media activity, a few fans claimed that he had every right to be salty considering that Sinner – a player who tested positive for having traces of an anabolic steroid in his body – defeated him at two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

In 2022, the San Candido native emerged victorious in a three-set thriller – 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 – at the Madrid Open. However, their encounter in the semifinal of the Canadian Open 2023 was much more one-sided as the youngster clinched a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win.

Other users on different social media platforms also commended the 27-year-old for displaying his wit, slyly taking shots at Jannik.

I love him ❤️ — Pick pick (@Pickpick615427) August 22, 2024

Making fun, and …. Making sure — BHonest (@BHonestALC) August 21, 2024

The ITIA has not found Sinner guilty of any illegalities. However, his peers from the ATP Tour continue to speak up against him. It’ll be quite interesting to see how the 23-year-old navigates his way out of his situation and fans cannot wait to see how awkward an interaction it will be if Sinner and Paul end up facing each other in the second week of the US Open 2024.