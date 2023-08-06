“Makes Me Laugh”: Watch Carlos Alcaraz Speak on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid Transfer Saga

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates in his player box with friends and family after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Kylian Mbappe may not play the same sport but the two certainly have a few other things in common. For one, both are global superstars, having won the biggest titles in their respective sports. Reports have suggested that Alcaraz is a Real Madrid fan just like his idol Rafael Nadal. And from the looks of it, Alcaraz admires and holds the Frenchman in high esteem enough to want to see him play for the club he supports.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Rogers Cup, a journalist asked Carlitos about the transfer saga that has been going on for years now between Mbappe and Real Madrid. The Worlds No. 1 had a smile on his face as he talked everyone through his own thinking and what he would like to see happen.

Carlos Alcaraz on Mbappe

Carlos Alcaraz clearly understands soccer enough to know that Mbappe is a game-changer just as he is himself. Naturally, he would love to see the PSG player swap Paris for Madrid and ply his trade for the Los Blancos.

Tackling a question regarding the same, Alcaraz opined that all Madrid fans want to see Mbappe play for them, seeing as he is one of the bets players in the world.

“All Madrid fans want to see Mbappé in Madrid. He is 1 of the best players in the world. Everyone wants to have him in their team. Mbappé in Madrid, it makes me laugh. I hope people will read that Mbappé is coming to Madrid. I would love that.”

The Mbappe transfer saga is one that takes center stage almost every transfer window. Every season fans expect the young player to finally make the jump to one of the biggest leagues, especially La Liga. Until now, however, it has all come to nothing with Mbappe sitting tight with the Parisian club.

This time around things seem different however. Mbappe is in the final year of his contract and if PSG were not to sell him now, they would have to let him go for free next year, which would be seen as a colossal failure.