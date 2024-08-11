Jokes Write Themselves as Jake Paul’s Kylian Mbappe Photo Sparks ‘Next Opponent’ Banter

Jake Paul and Kylian Mbappe ran into each other in Paris and clicked a photo together. Paul was in Paris for the Olympics as part of the US contingent. Mbappe, on the other hand, used to stay in the French capital before moving to Santiago Bernabéu. Regardless, fans had an interesting take on this crossover as ‘The Problem Child’ posted the picture on X.

Many were quick to troll the YouTuber-turned-boxer saying he was looking for his next opponent,

Bro found his next opponent pic.twitter.com/jcSQZ7C1Bs — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) August 10, 2024

One fan trolled Paul by saying Mbappe was only posing for the picture because he thought Paul was a Make-A-Wish kid,

Mbappe thought this was a Make-A-Wish situation I’M SICK — SLAM CENTRAL STATION (@SlamCentralNYY) August 10, 2024

This fan was fairly confident that the Real Madrid star did not know who Paul was,

Not a chance Mbappe knew who he was https://t.co/ISoWNB7Zje — Jeremy (@cantguardjeremy) August 10, 2024

One user predicted that the former PSG player would beat Paul in 4 rounds,

I think he takes you out in 4 rounds — CSK (@Trader_CSK) August 10, 2024

Yet another fan claimed the soccer star would beat him,

mbappe would cook you sir — moo (@moolooxx) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Paul has been very active with everything Olympics and despite being sour over the boxing team not winning golds, he tweeted out in support of track and field athlete Noah Lyles after the latter missed out on his gold medal in the 200m.

Paul backs Lyles after failed gold rush

Noah Lyles was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after losing out on the 200m gold medal at the Olympics. The American sprinter was very confident he would win another gold medal.

However, it turns out he was suffering from COVID and had a fever when he was running the race. Jake Paul couldn’t help but back his effort up on social media,

Congrats to Noah Lyles everyone talks shit but he’s him so you can’t hate‍♂️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 4, 2024

Lyle has been in the news since an old interview of his where he says winning the NBA was not the same as winning a world title had gone viral. While he does make an excellent point, many fans of the sport seemed taken aback by being reminded that the club basketball was not the same as representing their country.