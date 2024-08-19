mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Snubbed Kylian Mbappe to Make His 5-A-Side Euro 2024 Team

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT and IMAGO / NurPhoto

Being a huge football (soccer) fan, Max Verstappen followed the Euro 2024 very closely, despite F1 being in one of its busiest legs of the season. Of course, he wanted his country — The Netherlands to win, as he revealed in multiple segments.

In one such video uploaded on Red Bull’s social channels, Verstappen revealed his loyalty to his team by choosing a Dutch player ahead of Kylian Mbappe, one of the world’s biggest soccer stars.

For his ideal five-a-side team, the first player Verstappen chose was Virgil van Dijk, who would be the captain and defender. He chose Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne as the midfielders while picking Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as the lead striker.

For the right midfielder position, many would have expected him to choose Mbappe. But Verstappen went ahead with Dutch youngster Xavi Simons, who plays for German club RB Leipzig.

While this omission could be seen as surprising for many, Verstappen did not act out of his nature. He is a huge fan of the Netherlands’ soccer team, and follows the Eredivisie closely. The Red Bull driver is a huge fan of local club PSV Eindhoven, a club Simons used to play for between 2022 and 2023.

