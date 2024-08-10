mobile app bar

Sam Querrey Accused of Being Sexist While Commentating on Tennis Channel thanks to Marta Kostyuk

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Sam Querrey Net Worth: Novak Djokovic's American Wimbledon Conquerer to Return For Big Payday at Netflix Slam 2024

Image Credits: © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former tennis and present American pickleball player Sam Querrey has found himself in deep trouble over a commentary error. The incident took place during the women’s singles Round of 32 contest at the Canadian Open on Thursday.

When two Ukrainian women Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk were playing against each other at the Montreal Open, Querrey along with the former American tennis star John McEnroe took up the charge of commentating for Tennis Channel. However, the former made a huge blunder when he couldn’t recognize who Kostyuk was.

During his commentary, Querrey publicly revealed that he was unaware of Kostyuk and had never heard her name. This wasn’t liked by fans as the Ukrainian is right now placed 20 in the world while having reached a career-high ranking of 16 in singles. Hence, fans believe that it was very embarrassing that one of the main commentators on the channel for the tournament doesn’t even know top players.

Fans were also disappointed as the commentators are supposed to do their homework and research about players who are going to play the games they are supposed to do commentary for. Some even argued that would this have happened if it was a men’s singles match instead of a women’s singles game.

This incident can severely impact Querrey’s post-retirement reputation as it puts him in a very bad light, letting people assume that he either doesn’t take his job or the sport seriously. Some fans even asked him to let them do the commentary as they are well aware of who is playing tennis currently.

Sam: Genie’s ‘Favourite Person’?

Earlier, Sam had taken social media by storm by replicating Genie Bouchard’s ‘yard photoshoot’. Genie, who is a Canadian tennis and pickleball player, had posted a series of photos where she was enjoying a weekend by maintaining her yard while dressing up in a green bikini. “Sundays are for yard work,” she wrote while sharing the images.

Sam went on to create his version of the same photoshoot by replicating poses in all images. He captioned it with, “How’d I do @geniebouchard? @si_swimsuit I await your call.” The post was approved by Genie as she commented, “Let’s do a joint photo shoot next time.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Querrey (@samquerrey)

The Canada-born pickleball player also shared Sam’s images on her Instagram stories. While on one image she wrote, “Screaming, crying throwing up”, she declared him as her ‘favorite person’ in the second story and wrote, “fav person on the planet!!!!!”

