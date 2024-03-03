Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter 2024 San Diego Open Final: Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details

Marta Kostyuk and Katie Boulter will face off in the 2024 San Diego Open final, a thrilling conclusion to a great tournament. The SportsRush’s Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter prediction favours Kostyuk to lift the title.

World No.49 Boulter surprised everyone with her giant-killing streak in San Diego. After beginning her campaign with a win over Lesia Tsurenko, she beat 2023 WTA Elite Trophy champion Beatriz Haddad Maia. She followed it up with wins over World No.28 Donna Vekic and World No.26 Emma Navarro to reach the final.

The Brit has the chance to lift a title barely hours after boyfriend Alex de Minaur grabbed the ATP 500 Acapulco Open. The live rankings already show her at a career-high World No.35, and she could rise further if she secures the trophy.

Marta Kostyuk, World No.34, has defeated a couple of big names on her way to the final as well. She started her journey with wins over Ann Li and Taylah Preston. Next, she beat World No.25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and World No.5 Jessica Pegula to reach the championship match. She has also gained three places in the live rankings so far.

The Ukrainian incredibly beat Pegula in straight sets after trailing 1-5 in the first. She was playing well before her brief injury break. While Boulter is on a career-best run of form, Kostyuk arguably has more quality and power. They are two very similar players, hence expect the 2024 San Diego Open final to go down to the wire. However, Kostyuk will likely emerge on top.

The conditions are predicted to be slightly cloudy with moderate humidity and temperatures around 17°C.

What is the Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter head-to-head?

The San Diego Open 2024 final will be the first time Kostyuk and Boulter will cross paths on the WTA Tour.

Where and when to watch Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter live?

The final is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at 2:45 pm local time (5:45 pm ET). Fans can catch the action live on Tennis Channel in the United States and TennisTV for the rest of the world.

What is the 2024 San Diego Open prize money?

The total prize pool for the 2024 San Diego Open is $922,573. The winner of the WTA 500 title will receive $142,000 while the runner-up takes home $87,655.

What is the Marta Kostyuk ranking?

The Marta Kostyuk ranking is 34th in the WTA rankings in the women’s singles category.

What is the Katie Boulter net worth?

The Katie Boulter net worth is $2.5 million USD.