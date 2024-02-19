Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Qatar Open 2024

The first round of the Qatar Open 2024 is serving up some fascinating matches. One such match, attracting a lot of interest from the crowd is the Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut clash. This will be the fifth time that the duo go head-to-head with Bautista Agut enjoying the 3-1 lead against Fucsovics so far.

Marton Fucsovics has had a very difficult start to the 2024 season. The Hungarian lost in the first round in Brisbane and lost in the first round of the Australian Open again. The 32-year-old then participated in the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten in the second round by Grigor Dimitrov.

Fucsovics has won just two matches so far in 2024. However, the Hungarian will be keen to impress in the first round Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut match at the Qatar Open.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Roberto Bautista Agut has just one won in six matches since January. The Spaniard made it to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open, but has since failed to win matches. Bautista Agut lost in the first round of the Australian Open against Ben Shelton, and later lost in the opening round in Rotterdam. However, the former World No.9 will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut match.

Fucsovics is ranked number 86 in the world compared to Bautista Agut’s position of number 100. With both players desperate for a win, this promises to be a big match. The SportsRush predicts Marton Fucsovics to win in straight sets. As per the odds, Fucsovics has the odds in his favor at 1.53 vis-a-vis 2.30 for Bautista Agut as per Pokerstars.

The Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut match will be played in Doha. The match is scheduled at 8.30 pm local time (11.30 am ET). The weather is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with clear skies.