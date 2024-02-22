Emil Ruusuvuori vs Karen Khachanov Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Qatar Open Clash

Despite being only an ATP 250 tournament, the Qatar Open boasts a strong field, now into the quarterfinals with some great match-ups. One of them is Emil Ruusuvuori vs Karen Khachanov. The SportsRush predicts Karen Khachanov to win in three sets after a tight contest.

The Russian made it to the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence before falling to Grigor Dimitrov. Seeded second in Doha, he received a bye into the second round. He beat Fabian Marozsan without much trouble.

Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, went out early in Open 13 but reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open, losing to Tallon Griekspoor. In the Qatar Open, he defeated Giulio Zeppieri and Christopher O’Connell in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Khachanov’s Australian Open campaign ended when he lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. This shows that he is a great player and only a top opponent can defeat him when he’s in good touch. Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, has consistently fallen to higher-ranked players.

The World No.43’s two wins in Doha are against much lower-ranked players. While he has been developing well, the Finnish youngster will find it difficult to beat Khachanov. Expect the latter to advance to the semi-finals despite a tough fight.

The winner will face either Alexei Popyrin or Alexander Bublik.

What are the Emil Ruusuvuori vs Karen Khachanov odds?

Khachanov is the favourite with odds of 1.65 but Ruusuvuori is a tempting underdog bet with odds of 2.20 (as per BetMGM).

What is the Emil Ruusuvuori vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head?

Khachanov leads the head-to-head 2-1, but Ruusuvuori won their last clash at the 2024 Hong Kong Open.

Where and when to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs Karen Khachanov live?

The quarter-final is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, no earlier than 4:50 pm local time (8:50 am ET). Weather in Doha is expected to be sunny with temperatures around 24°C and moderate winds.

TennisTV will stream the match globally while fans in the USA can also watch on Tennis Channel.

What is Karen Khachanov’s ranking?

Khachanov is currently World No.17, the third-highest-ranked Russian player. He peaked at World No.8 in July 2019.

What is the prize money for the Doha Open 2024?

The total prize pool for the 2024 Qatar Open is $1,395,875. The winner of the ATP 250 tournament will walk away with $212,300. Losing quarter-finalists will earn $42,190 while the winners will assure themselves of at least $72,810.