Fabian Marozsan vs Marton Fucsovics Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Rotterdam Open First Round Match

Fabian Marozsan takes on Marton Fucsovics in an all-Hungarian first-round tie in the 2024 Rotterdam Open. The SportsRush’s Fabian Marozsan vs Marton Fucsovics prediction favors Marozsan to win in three sets.

The two compatriots have not played an ATP event since the Australian Open. However, they both represented Hungary in the Davis Cup qualifying round, where Fucsovics won his singles tie but Marozsan lost.

Fucsovics, older by eight years, has barely played this year. The World No.86 is winless on the ATP Tour so far. Marozsan drew attention with his third-round run at the 2024 Australian Open. Interestingly, the duo partnered up for doubles in the Grand Slam. The younger Hungarian has improved greatly in 2024, rising to World No.61.

Having defeated some big names this year, Maroszan will back himself to defeat his senior countryman. However, Fucsovics is no pushover and will pose a stern test. Expect the match to go down to the wire, but Maroszan to ultimately prevail. The winner of this fixture will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Lorenzo Sonego in the net round.

What is the Fabian Marozsan vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head record?

This all-Hungarian clash has happened once before, in the final of the 2022 Bratislava Open Challenger. Fucsovics came out on top to lead the head-to-head 1-0. However, it should be noted that Marozsan was ranked World No.192 back then.

What is the Fabian Marozsan vs Marton Fucsovics 2024 Rotterdam Open first-round odds?

Fucsovics is the favourite with odds of 1.65 to Marozsan’s 2.20, at the time of writing (via BetMGM).

Where and when to watch Fabian Marozsan vs Marton Fucsovics live?

The 2024 Rotterdam Open first-round match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, no earlier than 1:40 pm local time (7:40 am ET). Tennis TV will live stream the match globally, while fans in the USA also have the option to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How will the Rotterdam weather be on Tuesday?

With temperatures around 8°C and high humidity, the weather in the Dutch city is expected to be cloudy and cold at the time of the match.