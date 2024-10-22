Matteo Berrettini Gets Involved in Hilarious ‘Unforced Error’ Before Vienna Open Clash Against Marton Fucsovics

Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Matteo Berrettini of Italy hits to Arthur Rinderknech of France on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

The tedious 2024 tennis season is reaching its tail end. Not only the players, but the umpires are also showing signs of mental fatigue. The latest example of the same occurred during the Matteo Berrettini-Marton Fucsovics Vienna Open 2024 opening-round clash.

Berrettini won the coin toss and elected to receive. But the chair umpire announced that the Italian wanted to serve. This resulted in the ballboys offering the tennis balls to the 28-year-old.

The Rome native instantly made sure that he corrected the umpire. He walked over to the net and cleared the mix-up. The umpire was even heard apologizing for his mistake, “Sorry about it,” and asked for the balls to be passed to the other side of the court.

The commentators had a good laugh and explained the situation to the viewers.

“Don’t see that too often… The chair umpire misunderstood the decision by the sign of things. All sorted out, we are good to go,” the commentator said.

The former World No.6 didn’t let this pre-match “unforced error” distract him. Berrettini successfully bounced back after an embarrassing loss in Sweden by defeating the Hungarian 7-5, 6-4. The 28-year-old had earlier crashed out of the Stockholm Open in the round-of-16 stage to 258-ranked Dominic Stricker.

Hence, Berrettini would have been pleased with the way he began the ATP 500 tournament. However, he still has a long way to go before winning a potential fourth title of the year.

Berrettini could face Frances Tiafoe in the second round

Matteo Berrettini had a flawless record when facing opponents ranked lower than him in 2024. However, this streak snapped as he suffered a straight-set loss to Stricker in the Stockholm Open. Berrettini was heavily criticized on social media after the loss.

His performance on Monday suggests he’s aiming to redeem himself with a deep run in Austria. Fans of the Italian star will also be pleased to learn that he is feeling pumped.

“I think it was a really good match. I served really well and I always like to play here. I was really pumped before coming here and I’m thrilled to be in the second round. I know it’s a tough tournament, but I love to be here. The crowd is great, the court is really nice and I like the conditions, so I’m looking forward to the next match,” Berrettini said.

The 6ft 5” player’s draw is only going to get tougher from now on. He is most likely to play Frances Tiafoe in the second round, which won’t be an easy clash.

If Berrettini orchestrates an upset, he will face #4 Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal, #2 Alex de Minaur in the semifinal, and ultimately #1 Alexander Zverev in the final.

His task is certainly cut out for him, but if he can maintain his opening-round form, the Italian might just enjoy a deep run in the tournament.